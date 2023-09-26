Latrobe had a convincing win over North Esk as the annual golf croquet pennant began with B-grade matches at the Northern Tasmanian Croquet Centre.
Victorious by eight matches to four, the Latrobe side all played well as North Esk were unlucky to miss out on several games. Full credit to Tim Fowler and Malcolm Tilsley who stepped up from C-Grade.
Other B-grade matches will be played against St Leonards, Devonport and East Launceston.
The open section starts on Thursday with teams from North Esk, St Leonards, East Launceston and Latrobe.
C-grade will be played on Fridays with two teams from East Launceston plus others from North Esk, Latrobe and Devonport.
The annual retirement village challenge saw five teams in the golf croquet and two in the four-ball event.
The golf croquet event was won by Brampton on the Park and the four-ball by Regis.
Players from George Town and Bridport met at the centre and had a day of coaching and games which were beneficial to all. It is anticipated to continue these days throughout the year.
Tas Croquet are having several free sessions of croquet during the school holidays for under-11s. This has been advertised widely by clubs and young people are invited to come along and enjoy the sport. All equipment is provided.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.