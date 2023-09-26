Following the handing of the report of child sexual abuse in institutional settings, a survivor-advocate is calling on the government "to stay accountable without draining the life out of all victim-survivors."
Keelie McMahon, who gave evidence during the inquiry of alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of a Launceston General Hospital (LGH) nurse, said she felt some excitement that the process was coming to an end followed by the realisation that "this is just the beginning."
The Commission of Inquiry report found that hospitals were vulnerable places for children where abusers took advantage of positions of trust and health expertise.
"Considered as a whole, they suggest a culture that discourages complaints of misconduct and therefore allowed such conduct to go unaddressed," the report said.
Ms McMahon called for the whole LGH "to be overturned."
"I feel like they'll just need to respond full stop," she said.
"Nobody's heard anything from them."
While the current Department of Health secretary had shown a commitment for change, "the change actually needs to happen," she said.
Kelly Schober, principal lawyer at Arnold Thomas and Becker - a firm which is representing a number of sexual abuse survivors - said many of their clients were anxious about seeing the final report.
"These feelings are absolutely explainable by them having been horrendously failed, silenced, cornered, invalidated and ignored by those who were previously entrusted to their care and livelihood, namely the state and its persons," she said.
"We are hopeful that the report outlines clearly the changes required to ensure and end to a history of cover ups, dismissals, miserable failings and virtually no accountability."
The process of going through the inquiry had been a very long and drawn out process, Ms McMahon said.
"We had a lot of confidence in the commissioners themselves, but the confidence when it comes to the government was very minimal," she said.
Giving evidence to the inquiry was a difficult process of digging up old traumas, putting herself on display and losing friendships from speaking out, she said.
"It's really difficult but I just keep telling myself it's all going to be worth it in the end," Ms McMahon said.
She said in the lead up to the handing of the report, there was a spotlight on the LGH and the Education department, but not enough attention on out-of-home care, which she described as a "a system just full of corruption."
Along with the out-of-home care system, the Ashley Youth Detention Centre had not seen any change in the last two years, she said.
"Even still today, Jeremy Rockliff couldn't put a close date on AYDC," she said.
The fight was predominantly led by whistleblowers and victim-survivors, Ms McMahon said.
"It's time for the government to now pick up the slack and continue to show to us that they are going to make a change and they're going to stop abuse in institutional settings in Tasmania," she said.
