Victim-survivor Keelie McMahon wants the government to stay accountable

Charmaine Manuel
Charmaine Manuel
Updated September 27 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:00am
Victim-survivor turned advocate Keelie McMahon. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Following the handing of the report of child sexual abuse in institutional settings, a survivor-advocate is calling on the government "to stay accountable without draining the life out of all victim-survivors."

