Concerns are held by the Commission of Inquiry that perpetrators of child sexual abuse, including foster carers, may still be working with children in the state's institutions and has called for an audit of government documents.
In its final report the Commission has called for an independent, comprehensive and historical audit of all government records held by the Department of Education, Children and Young People dealing with allegations of child sexual abuse.
The aim would be to identify all allegations of child abuse and child sexual abuse in the out of home care system and Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
It said the Department of Education, Children and Young People held documents containing allegations of child sexual abuse which not yet been reviewed.
"We are concerned that there may still be people working with children who are the subject of child sexual abuse allegations who have not been investigated," the Commission said in its report.
"There has been no reconciliation of information received about people who may be carers in the out of home care system or working in other government institutions."
It explained that the former Department of Communities held documentation relating to allegations about child sexual abuse at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, and also allegations of sexual abuse against staff, and also against out of home carers.
It said this information had been obtained through the National Redress Scheme, and a Tasmanian redress scheme the Abuse in State Care Program, that ran for 10 years from 2003 until 2013.
READ MORE: Tasmania could lead nation on child safety
"This information was not acted on, allowing some staff and carers to continue to be responsible for children and young people in high-risk settings despite serious allegations having been made against them," the Commission said.
"While some of this information (as it related to current Ashley Youth Detention Centre staff) was reviewed in late 2020, there has still not been a comprehensive review of all the information relating to allegations of child sexual abuse."
The Commission expressed concerns about the institutional attitudes towards certain children and young people in out of home care and youth justice.
"We were, at times, shocked at the lack of care and sometimes outright hostility extended to certain groups of children and young people," it said.
"Children in the out of home care system described being ignored, neglected and stigmatised by services and the broader community, despite being in particular need of love, care and support.
"Children in detention were sometimes described as 'the worst of the worst' and their reports of harm and abuse commonly dismissed out of hand as lies, without any meaningful investigation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.