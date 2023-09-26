The Examiner
Call for Australian states to follow Tasmanian abuse inquiry

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:38pm
Beyond Abuse chief executive Steve Fisher hopes other states will hold Commissions of Inquiry into responses to child sexual abuse. Picture by Matt Maloney.
Tasmania can be at the forefront of child protection in the country as it progresses through each of the Commission of Inquiry's recommendations in its final report on responses to child sexual abuse, Beyond Abuse chief executive Steve Fisher says.

