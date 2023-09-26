Tasmania can be at the forefront of child protection in the country as it progresses through each of the Commission of Inquiry's recommendations in its final report on responses to child sexual abuse, Beyond Abuse chief executive Steve Fisher says.
The 3500-page final report into the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings has made 191 recommendations for reform across institutional settings such as schools, hospitals and youth justice facilities.
Mr Fisher said he expected other states would follow Tasmania's lead and take a forensic look at how child sexual abuse claims were dealt with and whether adequate systems were in place to allow for optimal child protection.
He said if abuse within state institutions was happening in Tasmania, it would be happening in other states.
"Tasmania is leading the charge," Mr Fisher said.
"I hope the rest of the rest of Australia - the rest of the states - follow suit."
He said it would take not years, but decades, for change to manifest in Tasmania.
"It's a generational thing for the culture of institutions to be changed here," Mr Fisher said.
"We don't have decades to get this right, but it may take that time so we just have to do it as fast as we can."
Child abuse victim-survivor and former Australian of the Year, Grace Tame, said she had faith that Tasmania could be a leader in child safety and protection though it being a smaller jurisdiction than mainland states.
She said child sexual abuse perpetrators did not respect law or policy, however.
"There are many entrenched networks that will transcend any bureaucracy and any system that is in place," Ms Tame said.
"Until we have a good community understanding of the gravity of what we are dealing with, there will unfortunately, I think, be more of this."
