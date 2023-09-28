We need a new constitution that recognises all Australians

IN RELATION to the referendum, I can't help feeling we are talking about two questions that have been combined into one for us to vote on.
The first question is whether First Nations People should be recognised in the constitution. Undoubtedly, the answer is yes and there are many sensitive ways to do this.
Having said that, Australian citizenship is not defined in the constitution. We are referred to as being 'subjects of the Queen'. There indeed are Parliamentary Acts that do define Australian citizenship.
To me it becomes clear that the constitution does need changing to define what an Australian Citizen is. Any Constitutional change should include all Australians, not just one group or another.
The second question is in relation to having an advisory group to parliament enshrined in the constitution. This is the divisive question. People I have talked to feel one group is being singled out for preferential treatment. It does seem silly to put it in the constitution, when the government can legislate it in less divisive ways.
We have failed First Nations Peoples in a lot of ways. To fix things, we have to work within their contemporary culture as it is now and not dwell on the wrongs of the past.
In our own Constitution, ordinary Australians are NOT recognised as citizens of Australia, We do need a new constitution that recognises all Australians, our diverse cultures and our values. Only then can we truly move forward as a unified nation.
Paul Swiatkowski, Grindelwald
DON'T guess, vote yes. It will be a voice TO Parliament, not a voice IN parliament. Sovereignty remains with the Australian Parliament which alone can make laws, raise taxes and spend money. The voice has no power beyond advice.
Tony Mulder, Howrah
HERE'S a tip for Tasmania Police on the hunt for spray can graffitists tagging NO on signs around town (The Examiner, September 26): forget The Examiner readers, you are wasting your time if you consider them suspects in the slightest way.
Why would anyone risk a criminal conviction if caught in the act after reading comprehensive Referendum Reader Surveys published in these pages in June and again September 14 showing YES is a dead duck and getting deader by the day, evidenced by further slide in a national Newspoll published yesterday?
To find the real culprits, start looking among predominantly young aged taggers who deface public space in general and see Yes posters as opportunity targets for their cans of spray paint.
And, if the No voters had access to a similar fat budget as Yes, then maybe they would have free access to signs, which when displayed to the public as easy targets, might receive similar treatment.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
IN RESPONSE to the article on ADHD assessment (The Examiner, September 25), I am totally hearing you. My fiancé has ADHD and Autism and is on medication. Every year he has to have a phone appointment with a doctor in Hobart (this doctor diagnosed him a couple years ago by a 20 minute phone call, no face to face, just a few minutes on the phone), but each year he needs to make a phone appointment to allow our GP to prescribe his medication for the next 12 months at the cost of $140 to us for that five minute call. He currently cannot get the new authority over to our GP as there is a 6-8 week wait for new referrals. Even though this is not actually a new referral, it's more an ongoing referral that is given each year. Luckily our doctor was able to get a one month authority to prescribe his medication, but it's not good enough. Without his daily medication he will become very unwell, putting extra pressure and stress on us living with him. Something definitely needs to be done to sort this. People should not have to suffer a condition because there is no available doctors to treat them.
Debbie Hancock, Prospect Vale
I KNOW what's about the Freycinet area. In my view, it is one of the best places to visit for walking, swimming, surfing, fishing, sailing and diving.
I certainly do accept the restoration of the camp at Cooks and something new at Bluestones.
I have enjoyed over six decades around this area and it would be wonderful for other local and international visitors to see this Gem of the World
James Miedecke, Cressy
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.