We need a new constitution that recognises all Australians

IN RESPONSE to the article on ADHD assessment (The Examiner, September 25), I am totally hearing you. My fiancé has ADHD and Autism and is on medication. Every year he has to have a phone appointment with a doctor in Hobart (this doctor diagnosed him a couple years ago by a 20 minute phone call, no face to face, just a few minutes on the phone), but each year he needs to make a phone appointment to allow our GP to prescribe his medication for the next 12 months at the cost of $140 to us for that five minute call. He currently cannot get the new authority over to our GP as there is a 6-8 week wait for new referrals. Even though this is not actually a new referral, it's more an ongoing referral that is given each year. Luckily our doctor was able to get a one month authority to prescribe his medication, but it's not good enough. Without his daily medication he will become very unwell, putting extra pressure and stress on us living with him. Something definitely needs to be done to sort this. People should not have to suffer a condition because there is no available doctors to treat them.

