An interstate visitor has been disqualified from driving for two years after being arrested on the East Coast.
Police say the 60-year-old man from New South Wales was arrested on September 26 at Scamander Avenue, Scamander after officers received tips from members of the public.
Officers say breath analysis returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.246 - just less than five times the legal limit of 0.05.
He was charged by police with high range drink driving and received an on-the-spot 24 month driving disqualification.
He was detained ahead of an expected appearance at the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 27.
