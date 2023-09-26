East Coast Tasmania Tourism have thrown their support behind calls to create a better experience for tourists and other commuters travelling to and from the east coast via the unreliable and hazardous St Marys Pass.
In its August agenda report, Break O'Day council noted that the Department of State Growth had received funding to undertake a feasibility study into an alternative route.
East Coast Tourism chief executive Grace Keath said what her organisation wanted to see in a new road was safety, so that caravans, boats, campers and inexperienced country road drivers could get have a safe way of getting to the coast.
Tourism is an "incredibly important" industry for the region with the most iconic locations for East Coast travellers being the Bay of Fires, Freycinet National Park and Wine Glass Bay and Maria Island, Ms Keath said.
"It certainly is a place that everyone wants to come when they think of Tasmania these days."
In the last 12 months, the region has seen a 31 per cent increase in tourists visiting the East Coast compared to 2019, the last stable year before the pandemic, she said.
Over the last summer, many East Coast regions have had record visits and increases up to 35 per cent, Ms Keath said.
"So it's incredibly important to our community."
Break O'Day is heavily reliant on tourism, an industry which employs the most amount of people in the region, she said.
Last year, the pass was closed from October to December after heavy rain led to a rockslide in the area.
Whenever there's a significant rain event, it can be a real struggle for tourists and community members to pass through the road, Ms Keath said.
Former mayor of Burnie Sandra French, who now lives in Scamander, also has concerns about drivers sharing the road with heavy vehicles.
Mrs French, who raised the issue of the road at Break O Day council's August meeting, has been travelling to the east coast via St Marys Pass for more than three decades.
In that time, she said that she's seen the road get worse because of the size of the trucks coming down that path.
"You become terribly mindful of the size of the vehicles that you're actually meeting through the valley, as well as on the pass," she said.
Encountering a truck on the pass can be "very daunting" and she's often had to stop because the trucks cannot get around tight corners because of their size.
She also concerned about the speed limit of 80km/h at certain sections of the pass.
Through discussions with other residents in the area, Mrs French is calling for St Marys Pass to be restricted to just cars and for a designated truck route to the East Coast.
"That's what we did in Burnie, we have a special truck route, bypassing the town and going down Old Surrey Road and coming out on the main road. That's a designated truck route."
"Surely we could have the same sort of situation occurring here on the East Coast," she said.
Mrs French is calling on the government to recognise that Tasmania is a tourist state and to make sure that tourists and locals are looked after as they're using the road.
But Ms Keath is advocating for a new road that could be safe for all drivers.
Maintaining two roads isn't feasible and having a designated truck route wouldn't stop the St Marys Pass from being unusable in bad weather, she said.
She also hopes that the road won't bypass St Marys town which would benefit from the huge increase of tourists coming through.
"What we'd rather see is a road that's suitable for large vehicles to be sharing the road with every single person in the community, that's safe, that saves time and that also feeds into the Great Eastern Drive."
