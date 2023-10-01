City were more than capable of mixing it with everybody. Of their seven opponents, they defeated five, drew with South Hobart and were only denied the same result with Devonport by a contentious late penalty call. Won three of their first four fixtures but none of their last six.
Enjoyed the better of the Northern derbies, winning their first four, before losing to a winner from City old boy Zac Reissig at Riverside and then drawing at United after conceding an 89th-minute equaliser.
Under the guidance of three former Strikers - coach Daniel Syson, assistant Nathan Pitchford and captain Joel Stone - they twice beat high-flying Glenorchy and, with a third-place finish in the under-21s, have abundant grounds for optimism about the future.
Joel Stone. A tough-tackling passing machine (Exhibit A: the assist for Mason Smith's equaliser v South Hobart earlier this month) whose experience is soaked up by the many young sponges around him.
Lachie Clark. For all their attacking options, City had frequent cause to rely on their no.1 who has established himself among the best keepers in the state.
Stef Tantari. The secret has been out for a couple of years now but defenders still panic when Tantari runs at them and he combines pace and control with a consistent supply of top-quality finishes.
Will Humphrey. Having played in defence, midfield and attack in a statewide career spanning three clubs, the cool, cultured left-footer has found a comfortable home at centre-back.
Toby Simeoni. Combining strength and pace, the bustling centre-forward is a handful for even the most experienced defender.
Alex Jacobs was a rock in the heart of defence alongside Humphrey while US compatriot Mason Smith was a willing runner and constant menace in attack.
Journeyman striker Mateus Filho added some Brazilian flare and extensive global experience towards the business end of the season.
Jack Woodland's injury-time winner at Glenorchy in round two. A popular scorer delivered an even more popular result.
Losing 8-1 at home to their former team in round 10 - including five goals from Roberto Garrido - would not have been fun for the former Strikers, the only surprise of a miserable, wet night being that it took Stone seven goals and 80 minutes to collect a yellow card.
Syson is an excellent, young coach who admitted he learned much from his maiden campaign, not least in controlling himself.
With plenty of Alex Gaetani's dynamic under-21s set to join the likes of Woodland, Simeoni, Humphrey, Clark, James Hawes, Juan Hampson, Mac Wilcox and Toby Anderson, there is no shortage of young blood available to complement the experience.
Retaining the American influence of Smith and Jacobs would also provide valuable stability at both ends of the pitch.
*************************
