2023 soccer season review: Launceston City in NPL Tasmania

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
October 1 2023 - 12:30pm
Season stats

  • 6th (of 8) in NPL Tasmania; Won 8, Drew 3, Lost 10, GF 26, GA 34, GD -8, Points 27
  • Also 3rd (of 8) in NPL under-21s, 6th (of 8) in Northern Championship, 7th (of 8) in NC Women, 8th (of 8) in NC1

Summary

City were more than capable of mixing it with everybody. Of their seven opponents, they defeated five, drew with South Hobart and were only denied the same result with Devonport by a contentious late penalty call. Won three of their first four fixtures but none of their last six.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

