A new program at the Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania is hoping that the allure of collaborative art and maintaining cultural ties can encourage conversation about the importance of health checkups.
The United in Tasmania program launched its first of three sessions in late September to raise awareness of early detection of cancer for migrant women by bringing them together over arts and crafts.
Women from Launceston's Bhutanese and Burmese communities were the first to take part in the new program, meeting to create weaved, place-mat-style artwork from plastic bags before an information session led by the Cancer Council.
United in Tasmania project officer Winta Zeru - herself a migrant from Eritrea - said there is often a cultural difference between western response to cancer and, for example, the Bhutanese response.
"Many women in communities like my own, in their mind and in their culture, believe cancer is the end; cancer is something that cannot be resolved," Ms Zeru said.
"So, they don't go to the doctor to be checked at all. We want to give our women who come from a different cultural background an understanding that it is not the end.
"By bringing people together in this way to speak about it, we are seeing change around this taboo and around medical attention."
The program is being funded by the Australian Government through the Fostering Integration Grants.
Meeting in the Migrant Resource Centre's northern premises, the first group of women - who will be followed by members of Launceston's Eritrean, Ethiopian and Sudanese community in later sessions - found a "kind of bridge between their cultures", according to Ms Zeru.
"You're often in between these two cultures - the one you have left and the new one in Australia," she said.
"In this setting, the women spoke their own cultural language and felt like they were back at home."
In the first of the three sessions at the Migrant Resource Centre, the casual conversations and collaborative art-making broke out into song, which Ms Zeru said was indicative of the "kind of cultural therapy" these groups hope to provide.
