Rowan Leigh Hume learns fate for shooting brother in the arm

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:10pm
Jury takes four hours to decide fate of brother shooter
An Underwood man who shot his brother with a .22 magnum rifle was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of causing grievous bodily harm.

