Jury takes four hours to decide fate of brother shooter

An Underwood man who shot his brother with a .22 magnum rifle was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of causing grievous bodily harm.
The jury deliberated over four possible verdicts for Rowan Leigh Hume, 44, committing an unlawful act intended to cause grievous bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm, wounding or aggravated assault.
Hume was found not guilty of the most serious count of committing an unlawful act intended to cause grievous bodily harm to Aaron John Hume on February 15, 2020.
The jury deliberated for nearly four hours.
Justice Robert Pearce bailed Hume for sentence at 3pm on Wednesday.
The jury heard that Rowan Hume had argued with his estranged partner, Ember Kindred, and his daughter, Jasmine Hume before his brother turned up at his home.
Aaron Hume and his friend Jay Kindred were called by household members who reported arguing between members.
Rowan Hume ran inside and upstairs, fetched a .22 rifle, and confronted his brother in the driveway.
Justice Pearce will make findings of fact based on the jury's verdict when sentencing.
The jury heard several versions from Rowan Hume, including a claim that he arrived with the weapon.
He also told police that he had loaded the rifle when coming down the stairs and had left it loaded in a house where several children were staying.
Aaron Hume said his brother pointed the firearm at him from about two metres and shot him in the right arm. He said Rowan Hume had attempted to reload the rifle.
When he gave evidence, Rowan Hume said that Aaron Hume grabbed the rifle, which went off accidentally.
Evidence was heard that Rowan Hume fled quickly and disposed of the weapon in Prossers Forest Rd.
The lever action rifle was never found.
However, a spent cartridge case was found on the stairs at Rowan Hume's home.
He told police that someone gave him the rifle and his intention was to shoot wallabies for dog meat.
However, when asked to give evidence, Hume said he had never shot the rifle.
Rowan Hume hid in the bush the night following the shooting because he did not want to go to jail.
He did not report the shooting to police or emergency services.
