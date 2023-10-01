The wheels are in motion for the development of two pump tracks on the East Coast.
The Break O'Day Council has advertised for tenders for the design and construction one pump track located at the Flagstaff Trailhead, while another will be located centrally in St Helens.
The Tasmanian government has pitched $500,000 towards the two tracks, which Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said both would be very different in nature.
The Flagstaff pump track will compliment the tracks already there and will be dedicated to mountain biking, Cr Tucker said.
Meanwhile, he said tender for the St Helens pump track was hoped for next year with the location yet to be finalised.
Cr Tucker said feedback from the working group and youth consultation found it had to be located centrally and cater for scooters and skateboards, as well as bikes.
"When we undertook a rider survey, which surveyed more than 360 riders, around a third said they wanted to see us expand the network offering with around 10 per cent mentioning a pump track and skills development," Cr Tucker said.
"Even before we started the pump track projects we were hearing from both the local community and visiting riders that they would like to see us develop a pump track in the area.
"Like in many regional areas, there is not a lot for young people to do and they regularly ask the council to build skateparks or similar - this is why we felt it so important and imperative for us to hear directly from them - they will be the main users after all."
For the St Helens project, the council worked with community members and visited the town's schools to survey students for their input. While the Flagstaff project's working group included mountainbike industry representatives, including the local MTB club.
Cr Tucker said ideally they aimed for the Flagstaff pump track to be completed by late summer, "but this will depend on contractors and other factors out of our control".
"We would like to have the St Helens pump track constructed by the end of the 2023 financial year," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.