Launceston City forward Riah Okeny has taken the step up to under-15s soccer in the Northern Championship in his stride.
Turning 14 on Wednesday, Okeny is the youngest member of his team, but has been a key part of the side which won the inaugural under-15 Northern Championship play-off final against favourites Launceston United - who had lost just one game all season - in Devonport.
A 2-2 draw meant City required a penalty shootout to claim the win, which they did 6-4.
The team success capped off a terrific season for the St Patrick's College student who finished as the side's leading goal-scorer for the season with 10.
Perhaps more impressively, Okeny finished fourth in the league for goals.
Okeny's mother Jennifer Fojtu said his success was borne out of his love for the game.
"He's training five days a week and even on the weekends he's doing refereeing on Saturday and Sunday, so he's always on the soccer field and he just loves it," she said.
"All that keeps him engaged with the sport, if he's not actually kicking a ball around he's there supporting people with their games and helping them.
"As soon as he could walk, he literally has had a soccer ball at his feet."
While scoring goals has always come naturally for the half-Sudanese teenager, he is most satisfied when his team can bring home the three points.
"His favourite part of soccer is the teamwork, I don't actually think it's really so much about getting the goals," Fojtu said.
"Getting goals is a bonus. But I think playing for the team is more important, because if they lose he gets frustrated."
Nominations for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards are still open and can be made by scanning the QR code.
The junior sport awards acknowledge accomplishments by Northern Tasmanian players, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs across the region.
The categories are:
