Like almost all good ideas, the East Coast's craft beer celebration, 'A Festival Called George', started with two good mates and a few good beers.
On the deck of his home in 2022, Joe Harrison was looking out at the water when he turned to his friend, Gordon Eckel, and said, "We really need our own craft beer festival." Mr Eckel raised his can in agreement.
Only ten and a half weeks later, 'George' was up and running for its first outing.
Now in its second year, the festival - which borrows its name from the bay surrounding St Helens where Mr Harrison and Mr Eckels brewed the idea - is returning this October 6, 7 and 8 after "testing the waters" in its first year.
Bringing ten bands and 15 brewers and distillers to sunny St Helens for 2023, the group of Mr Eckel, Mr Harrison and another friend, musician Simon Holmes, are hoping to go one bigger in showcasing their "beautiful area to a large percentage of Tasmanians".
"I've travelled a lot, and I can honestly say Tasmania is one of the most beautiful parts of the world you'll ever experience," Mr Eckels said.
"Exposing people to this place and the craft brewers and distillers popping up along the east coast is the least we could do for this place we call home."
Promising fine craft beer for enthusiasts, brewers, distillers, musos and "lovers of all that the North East has to offer", George is what the group calls a "natural synergy" between its location and the craft beer "boom".
Setting up on the St Helens foreshore, the three-day event will add a number of new producers to its roster and bring more bands than ever to play at the bay, many coming from Tassie's eastern seaboard.
Brewers like Manchild Brewing - owned by Mr Harrison - Bicheno Brewing Co, Penguin Brewing and Little Green Men are part of this year's program alongside performances from Clair Anne Taylor Band, The Stitch and Ray Singline & The Trawldogs.
As well, several satellite events with brewers and distillers talking and hosting will run on Friday, October 6, at local establishments and even a special lunch at the Ironhouse Brewery and Distillery.
Food trucks will pop up along the Percy Steel Reserve on St Helens Foreshore, too, and free events like yoga and a "recovery Sunday" with family picnics and bands round out the schedule.
"We want to keep growing George and St Helens and the East Coast each year, and with what we have this year, I think we're achieving that," Mr Eckel said.
"George is our offering of that East Coast flavour."
A Festival Called George returns to St Helens and other locations on the East Coast from Friday, October 6, to Sunday, October 8.
A full event schedule and tickets can be found at the A Festival Called George website.
