Tasmania Police said they received a report of vandalism to the exterior of an office building in George St, Launceston and are currently making inquiries.
If members of the public have information relating to vandalism or damage, they can contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au.
'Yes' signs hanging in a Greens senator's Launceston office have been the target of vandals who allegedly drew across the front glass of the building.
The signs were behind the glass panels of Senator Peter Whish-Wilson's office on George Street.
Photos supplied by Mr Whish-Wilson's office show a black mark crossing out the word YES and a NO written in black ink underneath.
The alleged vandalism took place yesterday afternoon and has been captured on CCTV footage, a spokesperson for Mr Whish-Wilson said.
This comes just a day after reports of 'yes' signs being vandalised in Launceston suburbs.
Mr Whish-Wilson said it was "disappointing" to see people's signs vandalised during a referendum which should be opportunities for free speech, expression and discussion.
"It reflects very badly on the 'no' campaign that there are some people out there that are willing to go to these lengths to make a point in what should be a contest of ideas and free expression," he said.
Mr Whish-Wilson said his message to people who were concerned about installing signs at home is to keep putting their signs up.
"Don't let these people win. This is exactly what they want to do."
"Don't let the bastards get you down. Keep campaigning for what you believe in."
With just two weeks left to the vote on October 14, Mr Whish-Wilson said he was optimistic that there were a lot of people who are yet to make up their minds.
"I'm optimistic that people will be of good heart and they'll recognize this is as a simple thing. It's taking the first step to reconciliation with our First Nations people.
"I have to be optimistic. I have to believe that Australians will do the right thing and listen to First Nations voices."
Mr Whish-Wilson said he had concerns about the nature of the debate in the lead up to the vote, saying it had been the "most divisive and toxic campaign" in his 12 years in the Senate.
"I've seen some pretty nasty stuff in my time but this would be, without a doubt, the most polarized debate that I've seen, and it didn't need to be the case."
He encouraged those who were undecided to get informed and to do their best to "cut through the disinformation in this campaign."
"But at the end of the day, I'd encourage you to actually keep this simple, and ask yourself in your heart, do you accept taking the first steps and listening to Aboriginal people?"
