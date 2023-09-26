Plans for an ambulance station at Bicheno have been released at a site previously subject to community opposition.
The application for the new station including a residential component at the vacant block, 60A Burgess Street, Bicheno is open to community feedback until October 5.
The development application said it was the best location to minimise response times for ambulance services to call outs according to research.
Most of those call outs were within the township, the research found.
The application was made on behalf of Ambulance Tasmania: Department of Health and Human Services and included a report by town planner Michael Ball, who stated it met the relevant criteria.
"The proposed structures are architect designed purpose built," the report prepared by Mr Ball said.
"Experience elsewhere has shown them to be not only functional for the health and safety of the community but also a valuable contribution to the townscape."
The report said it was an appropriate proposal for the site.
Designs of the station showed a garage to hold two ambulances joined to the station with facilities such as dorms, training rooms and kitchen.
The plan also included a two bedroom residence with a paved courtyard at the same site.
The application said emergency traffic would enter directly onto Burgess Street, which is separate from day-to-day access from Morrison Street.
The location of the new station was announced in February and backed by a Health Department report, which found a majority of the community supported a new station.
The report also received 15 responses supportive of Burgess Street, and 10 opposed.
At that time, Premier, and then Health Minister, Jeremy Rockliff said it was the most appropriate location to build the essential service.
However, Bicheno Investments chief officer Christine Proctor said the proposed location "would rip the heart out of this small town precinct".
Bicheno Investments has previously lodged plans to develop accommodation and retail build on the same site.
Additionally, Bicheno Community Development Association president Tony McLeod said the community felt it had lost the fight after the location's announcement.
