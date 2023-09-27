It was a promise made by a soldier to his dying mate on the Western Front of World War 1 that birthed the Legacy organisation.
Now, 97 years on, that promise to "look after the missus and kids" is still kept by Legacy, which responds to the needs of families of veterans after the loss or injury of loved ones.
To highlight their services, the Legacy centenary torch relay, which started in France in April, will make its way to Launceston next Tuesday.
Legacy Launceston president Spencer Davies said Legacy looked after him after his father died due to complications from war injuries.
"Legacy in Sydney looked after my family, my mother and my older sister in various ways, giving us emotional and financial support," Mr Davies said.
"As a result of what Legacy did for me, I became a Legatee in New South Wales and when I came to live in Tasmania, I became a member of Launceston Legacy club."
He said Legacy was a unique organisation, and the work they do today is the same that was done 97 years ago.
"It's a wonderful organisation, and for a charitable organisation to be as relevant today as it was when it was first founded speaks volumes," he said.
As the torch passes through Launceston next week, Mr Davies said he looked forward to maintaining the work of Legacy.
"It started in France, went to England and is going to all the clubs in Australia," he said.
"It's just some sort of recognition of the work that Legacy has done over 100 years."
Legacy Australia chairman Eric Easterbrook OAM said the torch relay was a fitting commemoration of a century of service.
"From Launceston to Ouse and Hobart, we hope this relay will raise awareness of the important work Legacy does across the state in supporting our veterans' families," Mr Easterbrook said.
The Launceston tour will begin at the Legacy House at 11am on October 3, travelling around five kilometers before culminating at the Launceston Cenotaph with the lighting of the cauldron.
