A new clinical trial examining how magnets may hold the key to slowing down the progress of multiple sclerosis (MS) has commenced at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH).
The study explores how this painless procedure could reduce the effects of MS by using low-intensity magnetic brain stimulation (MBS).
Research into MBS suggests it may non-invasively and painlessly reduce fatigue, spasticity, and pain and improve the quality of life in patients with MS.
The interventional study, called TAURUS 2, is being coordinated by the University of Tasmania's Menzies Institute for Medical Research.
More than 100 patients will take part in the study over a five-month period, which will be conducted at sites in Northern Tasmania, Victoria, NSW, WA, and Queensland in addition to the research in Hobart.
The Northern component of the study at the LGH is facilitated by the Clifford Craig Foundation, a Tasmanian charity that raises funds for innovative medical research, education initiatives, and medical equipment and patient facilities within the hospital.
MRI senior specialist radiographer Joanne Brumby, who is assisting with the study, said it was wonderful that this trial was being offered to patients at the LGH.
"We have such a significant MS contingent in the community, and we see these patients come through constantly," she said.
"So, it's really nice to know that through this trial, we are helping them and providing some hope for the future."
The first patient was recruited to the study last month and shared some lovely feedback about her experience with Ms Brumby.
"I cannot speak more highly regarding the attention, enthusiasm, excitement, and passion displayed by Jo," the patient said.
"She went over and above to make me feel comfortable, explain the objectives of the MRI, and make it less stressful as possible for me.
"She actively communicated with me through the 60-minute MRI. She stayed back at the end to further explain to my husband and I the imaging, in basic terms, and what the trial was trying to achieve.
"Her attention to detail and commitment were outstanding. I hope all the other MS trial participants have the same experience I did.
"She is a valuable asset to the LGH, MRI services, and to the TAURUS trial."
Lead neuroscientist Professor Kaylene Young said the trial will involve placing a magnetic coil over the head.
"The coil can non-invasively activate nerve cells in the brain to subtly change their activity," she said.
"MBS is already used to treat depression, but we are delivering MBS in a different way that we think will protect brain insulation in people with MS."
Neurologist and principal investigator Professor Bruce Taylor said TAURUS, the first phase clinical trial, showed that the stimulation is safe.
"In TAURUS 2, we will measure the effect of MBS on MS symptoms, including upper and lower limb function, cognition, fatigue, anxiety, depression, sleep, and quality of life," he said.
"TAURUS 2 will also use advanced brain imaging techniques such as MRI to assess whether MBS effectively increases brain myelin levels in people with MS. We will continue to assess the safety of this treatment as well."
