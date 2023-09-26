Launceston City Community Christmas' organisers are expecting this year's lunch to be their biggest yet.
Three months out from the big day, organisers have issued a call-out for volunteers - at least 80 but ideally 100 - to help run the event.
Rodney Spinks, St Vincent de Paul's community and youth co-ordinator, said the Door of Hope event was a wonderful experience for volunteers and guests alike.
"It's always hard for someone to give up their Christmas Day ... [but] it's a wonderful experience for those people who do come along and volunteer," he said.
"Lots of noise, lots of activity, we'll be having our mayor MC again this year and he does a wonderful job. We have singalongs and the choir sings - it's a magic atmosphere."
A traditional Christmas meal of chicken, turkey, ham and roast vegetables is on the menu at this year's lunch.
The food will be provided by IGA Tasmania and prepared at Drysdale Campus as part of a catering effort serving 350 sit-down guests, volunteers, and 100 takeaway meals.
CatholicCare chief executive Julia Mangan said there was a growing desire for community connection after coming out of COVID.
"I think there's both a sense of people wanting to come together and the idea that community members want to share in something like Christmas together, coupled with the financial strains people are experiencing," she said.
"While that's not a good thing, the ability for the community to come together under such trying times is [what makes it] such an important event."
The event is run by St Vincent de Paul, CatholicCare, Launceston City Mission, Launceston Benevolent Society, and the Salvation Army.
The organising committee meets every month from February onwards to facilitate the event.
"We're expected a lot of new families and individuals," St Vincent de Paul's Northern youth and community manager Samantha Grace said.
"With the increased cost of living and increasing demands on all our services we're expecting to be at full capacity."
About 350 people registered for last year's event, which was held at Door of Hope for the first time due to the Albert Hall's ongoing redevelopment.
To register as a guest or a volunteer, visit launcestoncommunitychristmas.wordpress.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.