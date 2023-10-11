With the NTFA season done and dusted, The Examiner has complied each club's best and fairest winners and those who finished runners-up.
Lilydale gun midfielder Thane Bardenhagen took out his sixth gong while Old Launcestonians' Chae Evans won his fourth.
Old Scotch's John McKenzie and Fletcher Seymour further celebrated their premiership-winning seasons with honours.
Seymour took out the league gong but the order switched in the club count with McKenzie getting the chocolates.
South Launceston's Brendan Taylor pipped Jay Blackberry for the Bulldogs' top award after Blackberry took out the league count.
Jordan Cousens (104 votes) only just edged out Luke Richards (100) in Rocherlea's voting.
Former Longford footballer Alanah Boyack was sensational in her first season in the women's premier competition with Old Scotch, taking out the top award.
Men's winner: Josh Woolley
Runners-up: Nick Mitchell
Men's winner: Matthew Zanetto
Runners-up: Billy Jack
Women's winner: Jenna Griffiths
Runners-up: Emily McKinnell
Men's winner: Will McBride
Runners-up: Joey Robinson
Men's winner: Lochie Dornauf
Runners-up: Jayden Last
Women's winner: Hannah Mitchell-Grima
Runners-up Kiarnna Lehman
Men's winner: Marcus Haley
Runners-up: Sam Maddern
Women's winner: Chelsea Wells
Runners-up: Amy Browning
Men's winner: Alex Jordan
Runners-up: James Conroy
Women's winner: Portia Hamilton
Runners-up: Grace Clark and Georgia Rowley
Men's winner: Matthew McKinnon
Runners-up: Zach Burt
Women's winner: Letitia Hancock
Runners-up: Tyeisha Hinds
Men's winner: Isaac Thompson
Runners-up: Hamish Leedham
Women's winner: Halle Pearce
Runners-up: Sian Beeton
Winner: Ebonie Agostini
Runners-up: Kelsie Hill
Men's winner: Thane Bardenhagen
Runners-up: Daniel Viney
Men's winner: Jaidyn Harris
Runners-up: Liam Davies
Women's winner: Jade Nichols
Runners-up: Shae Nichols
Men's winner: Kane Brugeaud
Runners-up: Paul Stoltenberg
Women's winner: Charlotte How
Runners-up: Caitlin Lee
Men's winner: Chae Evans
Runners-up: Mitchell Cheesman
Women's winner: Sophie Farrow
Runners-up: Jen Guy
Men's winner: John McKenzie
Runners-up: Fletcher Seymour
Women's winner: Alanah Boyack
Runners-up: Lydia Holz and Eliza Matthews
Men's winner: Will Haley
Runners-up: Jordan Eyles
Men's winner: Jordan Cousens
Runners-up:: Luke Richards
Men's winner: Jacob Singline
Runners-up: Ethan Petterwood
Women's winner: Mikayla Binns
Runners-up: Dearne Taylor
Men's winner: Brendan Taylor
Runners-up: Jay Blackberry
Women's winner: Liana Freestone
Runners-up: Hannah Viney
Men's winner: Callum Harrison
Runners-up: Bradley Dodds
Men's winner: Taj Allen
Runners-up: Liam Guardia
