Premier Jeremy Rockliff has told parliament that he would close the Ashley Youth Detention Centre "tomorrow" if he could, but it must remain open for now to safeguard its residents and maintain security.
Responding to a question from Opposition leader Rebecca White about when the centre would be closed, Mr Rockliff also said it needed to stay open for probity reasons.
"The closure of Ashley Youth Detention Centre was a key finding of the Commission of Inquiry, and I understand that we are closing it soon," he said.
"If I could, I would close it tomorrow."
But he said in the interests of safeguarding the safety and security of its existing residents, it must stay open until alternatives are realised.
The government last year unveiled plans to replace Ashley with five purpose-built facilities throughout the state, including a detention centre in the south, two assisted bail facilities in the north and south, and two supported residential facilities in the north and south.
But Commissioner for Children and Young People, Leanne McLean, has voiced concern that a lack of available staff is leading to unacceptable resident lockdowns at the centre.
She also said that the government's original schedule for closing Ashley was unrealistic.
Mr Rockliff has now confirmed the centre will close when replacement centres are operational.
One of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry's interim report was that the centre be closed down permanently.
The government committed to doing that last year.
Ashley featured prominently in the report, with numerous instances of abuse found to have been carried out at the centre over its history.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff has said the centre continued to be a source of trauma and devastation for those sent there, and has called for it to be closed immediately.
