Launceston Basketball Association's senior competitions will be reaching their exciting conclusions on Wednesday night at Elphin Sports Centre.
Tipping off at 6.30pm will be the women's teams Westside Trojans Dell and South East Launceston Devils Mesman.
The Devils enter the match as favourites and are enjoying a 16-match winning streak, having not lost since round one.
The Trojans are not to be dismissed however, with the group gearing up for their sixth grand final appearance in recent years, having won the match on four occasions.
Devils coach Zoe Mesman expressed her excitement for the contest.
"What a match-up this will be. We are going into this game with a record of 3-0 (against the Trojans) for this season, however the Trojans' team has changed significantly throughout the season and neither team has played each other with full-strength teams," she said.
Devils player Hope Brooks said that key to success for her side would be to share the load at both ends of the court.
"We need to make sure we're playing as a team, not really having anyone take it on their own because it's a team sport," she said.
While the path to the grand final was somewhat straightforward for the Devils, it has been anything but for the Trojans, as player Jessica DeCani explained.
"We have really fought hard to play in this year's grand final, struggling for numbers most weeks due to sickness and other sporting obligations," she said.
DeCani outlined how her side would go about avenging last year's defeat in the decider.
"We need to keep our structure and just stay calm, if they are running away, don't run with them, try and pull it back to our game and bring it back to our fundamentals," she said.
Trojans coach Gelinda Dell said she felt her side was building with every week.
"It's only in the past few games that we've had our full squad available and we're now starting to find our rhythm," she said.
But Dell remained wary of her opponents' ability.
"They are a formidable team and are well led by their experienced and passionate coaching staff, they have a mix of seasoned players and a talented group of young athletes who are super keen, fast, aggressive and shoot the ball well," she said.
At 8pm, it will be a rematch of last season's men's grand final as Southside Rebels look to defend their crown against City Rockets.
After losing their first two matches, the Rebels have won 15 of their last 16 with eight players contributing more than 100 points for the season
The side's second-highest scorer Brad Templar (274) said how they had remained consistently successful over multiple campaigns.
"We're massively team-orientated. If you look at the box-score every week, there's probably three or four or five players in double digits," he said.
"Everyone's been around for years, I'm newer to the side, but everyone's probably played with each other for five-plus years, so it's pretty easy to come in and play as a team."
Rebels coach Ty Stewart added the side's ability to adjust to changes had been key to turning around their poor start to the season.
"Once everyone became familiar with their roles and what was going to happen for them, that was probably the catalyst for what got us going. I can't be more proud of how everyone in the team has embraced their new role," he said.
Where the Rebels' strength is in experience, the Rockets have the exuberance of youth as they prepare to go one better than last time.
Another contrast has been their source of points, with Oliver Baldock's 416 at an average of 24.5 per game 121 more than the league's next best.
Another big contributor for the Rockets has been Lachy Brewer, who said moments like these make the sport special.
"I love grand finals, this is what we all play for to be in this moment and come to show all the work that we put in throughout the season," he said.
Having lost their last five games against the Rebels, Rockets coach Brett Smith said his side were in as good a shape as ever to knock off the reigning premiers with unavailable players returning in recent weeks.
"It makes a big difference that everyone's been healthy and in the state to be able to train together - we're always training - but when everyone's together it's much different," he said.
"We do film review, we do research on our position, all that sort of thing and instead of having seven or eight guys here, we've had 12, so it's good to have them here and healthy."
