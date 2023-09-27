4 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR
If you have been wanting a sea change or looking to buy a coastal home as a holiday escape, 19 Top Road is the opportunity.
"Dewdrop Inn" is blessed with water and mountain views and located in the tightly held area of Greens Beach. It is only a two minute walk to the beach and close to the local shops, golf course and all that Greens Beach has to offer.
Originally built in 1986, the property has undergone significant renovations over the years to keep it modern. It features four bedrooms - two upstairs, two downstairs - with the main bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and separate bath.
It has a layout to suit anybody. There is an open plan living area with reverse cycle air conditioner for all year-round comfort, and a large undercover barbecue and entertainment area off the kitchen which can be fully enclosed.
The modern kitchen has a pantry, gas cooktop and dishwasher. There is a second living area downstairs with reverse cycle air conditioner.
The back yard is enclosed and has three large vegetable patches and separate lockable storage sheds for kayaks and bikes and workshop.
Greens Beach is located at the mouth of the Tamar River around an hour drive from Launceston and is situated at the edge of Narawntapu National Park with extensive wildlife and water activities right on your door step.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.