Collingwood's Brody Mihocek and North Melbourne's Tarryn Thomas tied as Tasmania's highest vote-getters for the Brownlow medal on Monday night.
The Pies forward, who is set to play in Saturday's grand final against Brisbane, and the Roos midfielder polled five votes each.
Mihocek, who hails from Burnie, was acknowledged with best on ground honours in the Magpies' round eight 29-point win against Sydney.
The 30-year-old booted 5.1 from nine kicks.
He got one vote in the Pies' win against Carlton in round 10.
Another vote came in a close round 22 victory against Geelong.
Thomas, a North Launceston product, received three votes for his standout performance against Richmond in round 23, despite his team falling by 29 points.
The 23-year-old slotted 2.2 and had 25 disposals.
He then picked up two votes in the Roos' 35-point triumph over the Gold Coast in round 24.
Meanwhile, retiring Essendon ruck Andrew Phillips, who signed with his former TSL club Lauderdale last week, collected three votes.
His best-on-ground game came in round five when the Bombers beat Melbourne by 27 points.
The 32-year-old snagged two goals and had six score involvements.
Fremantle captain and Ulverstone's Alex Pearce was rewarded with three votes for his efforts in round 20 against Geelong.
The reliable defender had 18 disposals, including eight marks.
Hobart-born Demons forward Ben Brown, who played with Devonport and Glenorchy before being drafted, received one vote in the Dees' opening-round win against the Western Bulldogs.
Brisbane co-captain Lachie Neale won the thrilling count by two votes (31) from the Western Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli.
Tassie vote-getters:
