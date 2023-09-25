Victim-survivors and the wider community will be able to view the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Institutional Responses of Child Sexual Abuse.
The final report, containing 75 findings and 191 recommendations, will be made available later today after it is tabled in the Tasmanian parliament.
The Tasmanian government called the Commission of Inquiry (COI) in March 2021, which was tasked with looking at the state's responses to child sexual abuse within its institutions, including schools, hospitals and the youth justice system.
The COI received 140 written submissions, more than 95,000 documents from government and agencies, and conducted 150 consultations to better understand past and present practices relating to child sexual abuse.
Across nine weeks of hearings, they heard from 165 witnesses, including the victim survivors of child sexual abuse.
The resulting report from Commissioners Marcia Neave AO, Professor Leah Bromfield and Robert Benjamin AM SC has made 171 recommendations to improve systems and ensure Tasmania's children are protected from child sexual abuse into the future.
At the closing statements of the COI, president Marcia Neave said it was hoped the inquiry would bring about substantial change for the benefit of Tasmania's children and young people.
"Too often in the past, discussion of child sexual abuse in government's institutions has been closed down and the media discouraged from reporting it," she said.
"The Tasmanian community owes it to its children to ensure that the changes we recommend are not simply given tokenistic acknowledgment, but that implementation is properly planned, funded and sustained.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.