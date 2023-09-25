The Examinersport
Vamos Stakes winner Jaja Chaboogie back to winning form in Devonport

By Colin McNiff
September 26 2023 - 9:32am
Jaja Chaboogie wins the Vamos Stakes in Launceston in February. Picture by Peter Staples
Jaja Chaboogie wins the Vamos Stakes in Launceston in February. Picture by Peter Staples

Group 3 Vamos Stakes winner Jaja Chaboogie bounced back to winning form in Devonport on Sunday, stylishly taking out an Open Hcp (1350m).

