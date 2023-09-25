Group 3 Vamos Stakes winner Jaja Chaboogie bounced back to winning form in Devonport on Sunday, stylishly taking out an Open Hcp (1350m).
A winner of eight races and just on $250,000 in prizemoney, Jaja Chaboogie ($13) was having her second run since her feature race win on Launceston Cup Day in February.
After being unplaced in Hobart when resuming three weeks ago, Jaja Chaboogie was given the run of the race, enjoying a lovely sit just off a hot tempo set by Sir Simon ($3.80) and Amaword ($81).
Jaja Chaboogie was easy in the market, drifting from $9.50 to start $13 and got home narrowly from Sir Simon, who despite a tough run, never gave in with the fast-finishing Street Tough ($13) a close third.
"She was a bit of a plain Jane first-up in Hobart, but she's a quality mare, as she showed by winning the Vamos, and she was impressive today," jockey Anthony Darmanin said.
The Vamos form was excellent on Sunday, with the runner-up from that race, Sirene Stryker, making a winning return in the BM76 (1009m).
First-up since an unplaced run at Sandown in April, Sirene Stryker ($2.90) finished powerfully to overhaul the leaders in the final 100m.
Sirene Stryker is likely to be again set for the feature mares races over the Tasmanian Carnival.
A beautifully-bred youngster (Bolt D'oro x Lita) scored one of the most impressive wins of the day in Devonport.
Trainer Liandra Gray looks to have a smart horse on her hands, with debutant D'oro Star strolling home in the 1150m maiden.
D'oro Star sped straight to the front from a wide draw and never looked like losing.
Despite coming off some impressive trial performances, D'oro Star was a market drifter.
After opening the $2.50 favourite, by race time, the half-brother to former Horse of the Year Still A Star, had eased to $2.90.
Jockey Siggy Carr predicts a bright future for the youngster.
"He acquitted himself beautifully when that other horse was playing up behind the barriers," Carr said.
"He jumped out a little slow, but with nothing on his inside, there was plenty of room there, and once he found his feet, he travelled up beautifully.
"He's a got a lovely big stride, and when I asked him for an effort, he found, and he was very soft late.
"He's got plenty of potential this horse, and I look forward to seeing the rest of him."
Stewards had little hesitation in upholding a protest fired in by the jockey of second past the post A Wee Nip in the Goodstone Group Class 1 (1650m).
Londiani was first across the line but very wayward in the home straight and badly interfered with A Wee Nip, and at the finish only a half neck separated the pair.
Rider Brendon McCoull quickly fired in the protest, and after a short hearing, stewards overturned the result, promoting A Wee Nip ($3.40) to first, with the $2.25 favourite Londiani relegated to second.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.