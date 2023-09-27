Staff of all stripes are being celebrated at Launceston Airport, the first in Tasmania to establish a staff pride network to promote LGBTIQA+ inclusivity and reduce discrimination in the workplace.
Commercial manager at the airport, Jana Goelz, said it was a privilege to help launch the network and hoped the airport could be a role model for other Northern Tasmanian businesses.
"It was the first time that I've ever seen a group like this in a workplace really come together," Ms Goelz said.
"I thought it would be great to join."
Much of the initial groundwork had been laid by Melbourne-based Yiannis Koullas, working with other employees to foster and promote an LGBTIQA-friendly workspace.
This had started in 2022, and in August and September 2023, networks were launched at Melbourne and Launceston Airports - both owned by the Asia Pacific Airport Corporation
"We thought there was a real opportunity to formalise our group," Mr Koullas said.
"We wanted to make sure that we celebrate, educate and make sure what we do is inclusive, supportive and respectful."
Mr Koullas said the main focus of the group was ensuring employees of all genders and sexualities could be open about their identities and experiences.
"With any group, especially the LGBTIQA+, visibility is key," he said.
"If we have visibility we can start telling our stories. We can start having those discussions and chats. We can bring people on that journey with us."
Mr Koullas said although the network had been endorsed by the corporation's executives, it was entirely a grassroots effort and not a "corporate tick and flick".
Ms Goelz said the group had been received warmly by employees who did not identify as part of the LGBTIQA+, and they were just as valuable to the network.
"Allyship is a very important concept to us as a group, to have people join and stand up for members of the LGBTIQA+ community," she said.
"We've received really good feedback from people saying 'we're here for you and we will support you where we can to make it all more inclusive'."
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome, who spoke at the September 20 launch, said the initiative would set a precedent.
"The network has the potential to foster greater inclusion, not only in the airport workplace, but in the larger Launceston community," Mr Croome said.
"Workplace LGBTIQA+ networks are increasingly common, both in the private and public sector.
"They give support to LGBTIQA+ staff, help educate other staff and reduce levels of discrimination and harassment in the workplace."
