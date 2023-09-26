Will much cricket be played in October?
It's a question many Tassie players would be wondering with the season fast-approaching.
And they have every reason to after last year.
The Duckworth-Lewis system was used in round one before two matches were abandoned in round two, four in round three and two in round four.
It wasn't until the first weekend of November that the season found rhythm.
The Examiner has gone straight to the Bureau of Meteorology to get their take on what's to come this October.
The Cricket North men's first-grade season starts on October 7.
Bureau senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said it has been drier than average across North-East Tasmania in September with that pattern likely to continue into October.
"Most of Northern Tasmania is likely to have below-average rainfall in October," he said.
"And the long-range outlook for November to January shows below-average rainfall is likely for most of the state.
"We've also had record warm temperatures during winter and it's been quite warm for the beginning of spring as well and that's forecast to continue for the remainder of the year.
"So the temperature forecast for October and November to January shows above-average maximum temperatures are likely across the North-East."
In the week leading up to October 22 last year, we had four gorgeous days of sun only for it to start bucketing down on that weekend.
So are Saturdays in October cursed?
It's a question the Bureau can't answer.
But according to Pollock there's reason to be more optimistic about this year.
"Unfortunately, unlike the seven-day weather forecast, the long-range forecasts don't have the precision to tell us what the weather is going to be like on a particular day," he said.
"But they are accurate at predicting whether a month or season will be wetter or drier or warmer or cooler than average.
"We can't guarantee that there won't be rainfall on Saturdays but it's looking likely October overall will be drier than usual."
It's a Spanish phrase but what does it all mean!
And more importantly what does it mean for the cricket?
The Bureau last week declared an El Nino which happens when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become substantially warmer than average and cause a shift in atmospheric circulation.
"El Nino typically means below-average rainfall," Pollock said.
As the BOM website outlines, during El Nino the heavy rainfall that usually occurs to the north of Australia moves to the central and eastern parts of the Pacific basin.
Pollock expanded on that.
"Typically, that would mean below-average rainfall for parts of Australia and even parts of Tasmania - even though that's quite a distance from the Tropical Pacific, it does have a really broad-scale impact," he said.
Pollock added the other big player for October's forecast is the positive Indian Ocean Dipole.
"That's when we have cooler waters off Indonesia and warmer waters off the Horn of Africa," he said.
"And the focus of convection shifts to the western side of the Indian Ocean basin.
"And we typically have below-average winter/spring rainfall across large parts of Australia, including Northern Tasmania.
"So it's a bit of a double whammy coming out of the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean pushing us towards below-average rainfall."
"September to November, was very wet across the North-East," Pollock said.
"There were pockets that were highest on record further towards the east and Launceston."
The BOM website also highlights floods in Northern Tasmania in October 2022 were the most significant in the region since June 2016.
