The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Break O'Day council pushes back against opposition to Fingal social housing project

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated September 26 2023 - 9:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A proposal to create eight social housing units in Fingal has drawn community opposition. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
A proposal to create eight social housing units in Fingal has drawn community opposition. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Break O'Day council has responded to concerns from some Fingal residents about a supposedly unsuitable location for eight social housing units which were first raised in a petition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.