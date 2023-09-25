Break O'Day council has responded to concerns from some Fingal residents about a supposedly unsuitable location for eight social housing units which were first raised in a petition.
At their August meeting, councillors heard further arguments against the proposal from local resident Hamish Thompson who spoke as a representative of those concerned about the development.
Among the concerns raised by petitioners was the location of the project in Fingal on the basis that the town lacks suitable amenities.
"We firmly believe that additional social housing would place an inappropriate and unnecessary burden on the town," the petition said.
The petition was considered invalid as it did not acquire sufficient signatures.
The council's response to Mr Thompson's arguments is included in September's agenda report.
The council officer's response said it was unclear where the extra strain would be placed on the small and isolated town of Fingal.
"Will it affect local businesses like the IGA, the neighbourhood house, or Integrated Living?" the response said.
Mr Thompson told councillors in August the town lacked all essential services, other than a small shop and post office.
"No doctor, no chemist, no cafes, no restaurants, no pubs, no retail, no hospital, no major employers, no newsagent," he said.
Mr Thompson told councillors that the group opposing the social housing project had been conducting their own research on the viability of the project.
"On the basis of this research, we find it impossible to understand why our town has been identified as the site for these new units," he said.
"We are a low-income, isolated town with an ageing population whose health is below state average.
The council officer notes an ageing population was not unique to Fingal, but a concern for all local, state, and federal governments.
"The demand for services will always remain, regardless of where one lives in Tasmania," they said.
The officer said low incomes were not exclusive to Fingal.
"All towns in Break O'Day are low-income, isolated and have an ageing population.
"Most towns in Break O'Day experience health figures below state average."
In response to concerns about essential services, the council officer said that it could be difficult to find all the necessary amenities in a small regional town and added that Fingal was 15 minutes away from St Marys which had access to a doctor, chemist and other amenities.
"According to the petitioner's statement, residents expressed concern that the project could add additional pressure to Fingal," they said.
"However, if essential services are not available within the town, it is unclear where these pressures would arise
Although the council acknowledged the concerns raised, it was the responsibility of the council to make decisions keeping in mind the welfare of the entire Break O'Day community, while balancing the needs of everyone, the council officer said.
"Affordable housing has been a major concern for our community and the residents have been urging the council to take necessary steps to address this issue," they said.
"The proposed housing project in Fingal is a step towards meeting some of these concerns."
Fingal residents will soon receive a letter from the council which responds to the content of the petition.
In a written statement, a spokesperson for the petitioners said they were continuing to collect signatures and were confident of exceeding the required numbers soon.
"Our town, with its lack of essential services is seriously under-resourced and continues to fall short of the state government's definition of an acceptable location for social housing," they said.
The group has written to the state's Housing Minister seeking clarification, the spokesperson said.
