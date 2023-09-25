There is a Launceston Cup for horse racing, so why not a Poetry Cup for poets?
Launceston's wordsmith's will once again have the chance to enjoy the best poetry from around the country, with the return of the Tasmanian Poetry Festival in October.
Now in its 39th year, the festival continues to be a driving force in Tasmania's literary world, drawing guest speakers from the mainland as well as acclaimed Tasmanian poets.
Festival director Colin Berry said they wanted to bring a wide range of genres to the festival.
"The problem is some people, when they think of poetry, they think it's either The Man from Snowy River or slam," Mr Berry said.
"In between there, there's lot's of different types and tastes; we want everybody to feel that there's going to be something for them in the weekend."
Alongside open mics, musical performances and workshops is the prized Launceston Poetry Cup, where poets will have one minute to win the crowd over with their work at the Earl Arts Centre.
Mr Berry said the Cup started as a jest from the festival's originator, Tim Throne.
"Tim died a couple of years ago but 40 years ago he was thinking we have the Launceston cup, so there should be a poetry cup too," Mr Berry said.
"He was really the first in Australia that did anything like that and now, wherever you go, there's often something like the Launceston Poetry Cup.
"Sometimes people win with a really carefully crafted poem, sometimes it's a gimmick but it's all based on the applause from audience."
Walleah Press publisher Ralph Wessman said a big part of the festival was getting young poets published.
"We're allowing them a stage and last year managed to get a book together in a very short deal of time for the Andrew Hardy Award," Mr Wessman said.
Festival treasurer Evie Wood said it was important that younger poets got involved with the festival.
"The future of poetry has to be younger people coming up, and that's all different types of poetry that they write as well," Ms Wood said.
"It's important to know we can move people, their spirits and their emotions because whatever type poetry it is, that's the goal."
Mr Berry said poetry was a lot like chocolate.
"People have it when they're celebrating, and when they're depressed as well," he said.
If you can have a variety of chocolate, or a variety of poetry, it fits the various moods of the population."
The Tasmanian Poetry festival runs October 6 to 8, with a full lineup and tickets available online at taspoetryfest.org.
