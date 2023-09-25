A Waverley woman has lost $8000 bail surety which she deposited to ensure the compliance of drug trafficker Stephen John Williams with bail conditions over a six year period.
Anne Louise Wooders applied for return of a total of $20,000 deposited with the courts. In 2022 she forfeited $7000 in relation to bail breaches by Stephens Williams' brother Robert Craig Williams.
In a decision on Ms Wooders' application, which was opposed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Justice Robert Pearce ordered she forfeit $8000 but did not require payment of any further recognisance.
The court heard that some of Mr Williams' bail breaches came when he attended the birth of his child in December 2020.
During evidence in the case Ms Wooders said that she had promised Mr Williams' late mother that she would try to take care of Mr Williams and his three brothers.
The court heard that Mr Williams was frequently arrested and bailed between 2017 and 2022 when he went on trial after a major bust at Lloyds Hotel in November 2019.
His criminal history included firearm, drug matters, evading police, aggravated burglary and stealing.
Ms Wooders put up $5000 surety in July 2017 which was chiefly aimed at ensuring Mr Williams appeared in court.
Further bail orders were made after the Lloyds Hotel bust including one that he not consort with three people who eventually gave evidence in his trial Samuel Sargison, Stuart Burgoine and Jordyn Lea Fenton.
Police found a backpack containing $125,771 cash at Ms Fenton's home in November 2019.
The ban on communication was aimed at avoiding or reducing the risk of improper influence or contamination of Ms Fenton's evidence.
By March 2020 the surety had risen to $10,000 which was liable to be forfeited if Mr Williams did not comply including being absent from his bail address.
A conundrum for Ms Wooders was that Mr Williams was in a relationship with Ms Fenton.
On December 4 2020 Ms Fenton gave birth to Mr Williams' child.
In breach of his bail Mr Williams was present at the baby's birth and was arrested on December 23 2020.
The bail surety was lifted to $20,000 in January 2021 but Mr Williams was arrested several times between May and September for making contact with Ms Fenton by phone and text message.
He pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to breaching bail.
Mr Williams was eventually sentenced to six years jail for drug trafficking after being found guilty in September 2022 and Ms Wooders applied for return of the bail money.
Justice Pearce said that during the period Mr Williams always appeared in court.
"However, he committed other breaches...all of the breaches concerned Jordyn Fenton," he said.
He said there was little Ms Wooders could have done to prevent Mr Williams contacting Ms Fenton.
"Given her association ..I think it is possible that she turned a blind eye to contact between them," Justice Pearce said.
Ms Wooders was quizzed during the process about the source of the money. Crown prosecutor Felicity Radin asserted that it was all Mr Williams' money.
"I am satisfied that some of the funds came from Mr Williams himself... [but] it is impossible to determine with precision how much he contributed," Justice Pearce said.
"In my view some of the money deposited by Ms Wooders should be forfeited to facilitate maintenance of the integrity of the bail system."
He said that if it had all been Mr Williams' money it would substantially undermine the genuineness of the surety and reduce the incentive to discourage breaches.
In his decision Justice Pearce said that the relatively minor nature of the breaches led him to conclude that a substantial part should be returned to Ms Wooders.
"I order that $8000 of the sum deposited be forfeited to the State and the balance be returned to her," he said.
"I decline to order that any part of the $10,000 promissory surety be forfeited."
