Tasmanian wilderness lauded by UNESCO World Heritage committee

By Matt Maloney
September 25 2023 - 3:40pm
Views from Frenchmans Cap Track in Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park. Picture by Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service
The Tasmanian Wildnerness World Heritage Area has been recognised amongst historic Cairo and other notable historical landmarks as having outstanding universal value by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee.

