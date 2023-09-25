The Tasmanian Wildnerness World Heritage Area has been recognised amongst historic Cairo and other notable historical landmarks as having outstanding universal value by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee.
There were 18 retrospective Statements for Outstanding Universal Value adopted at UNESCO's World Heritage Convention in Saudi Arabia last week, two of which were in the Asia-Pacific region.
One of those was the TWWHA.
The committee noted that the wilderness area was one of the world's largest and most spectacular temperate wilderness areas and a precious cultural landscape for Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
"The Tasmanian Wilderness bears an exceptional testimony to the southernmost occupation by people during the Pleistocene period," it said in a report.
"Cave sites contain extremely rich, exceptionally well-preserved occupation deposits of bone and stone artefacts.
"Well-preserved, diverse rock marking sites and rock shelter sites provide evidence of Aboriginal occupation, dating back approximately 40,000 years."
The committee said extensive areas of high wilderness quality ensured habitats to allow the survival of endemic and rare or threatened species.
Greens parks spokesman Vica Bayley said the new recognition of the TWWHA from the World Heritage Committee showed how unique the island of Tasmania was in a global sense.
"Wilderness is increasingly rare around the world, making Tasmania incredibly special," he said.
"The adopted statement emphasises the globally unique nature of our world heritage area and the prominence of wilderness."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.