Launceston's Ryley Sanders has added a second Coates Talent League premiership to his name to cap off a dream 2023 season.
Playing for Sandringham Dragons against an Eastern Ranges outfit who had beaten Tasmania Devils a week earlier, the on-baller racked up 25 touches and six tackles in a performance that had him firmly in the Dragons' best.
"Didn't have my best game, but I still thought I was pretty solid and I contributed to the team," he said.
The grand final win is yet another accomplishment for the 18-year-old North Launceston product with the draft just under two months away.
Earlier in the year, Sanders was awarded the Larke Medal for best player in the under-18 national championships as he regularly finished with more than 30 disposals and hit the scoreboard often.
Playing alongside fellow Tasmanians Colby McKercher, James Leake, Arie Schoemaker, Heath Ollington, Tom Beaumont and Jack Callinan, the Allies won all of their matches to win their first ever nationals.
"I can't go past the Allies (for his favourite moment of the year), the six weeks we had together were awesome," Sanders said.
"It was good to perform consistently individually and then to win it as well was pretty cool.
"Especially as it was the national champs, that's the highest level you're playing in under-age footy and to play with some of your best mates you've had since you were in primary school was pretty cool."
While Sanders said he will reflect fondly on this year, his focus has quickly shifted to the national combine and draft.
"I've been blessed this year that I haven't missed any games with injury, which has been good," he said.
"Doing all those little things like making sure recovery and sleep and nutrition are all up to really good levels helps with that, but like we told a few of the boys last night, we didn't really celebrate too hard because we've got the combine in a few weeks.
"For a fair few of our boys, it's a really important step in them trying to get drafted. A good combine, or a good (two-kilometre time trial) could be the difference between them getting on a list or not."
Sanders' stellar year has meant it is unlikely that he will be in that boat, with the midfielder projected to be selected in the top 10 picks.
A rare feat for a Tasmanian draftee, the effort could be duplicated by McKercher who is also rated as one of the best in the draft class.
"I can remember Colbs from when we were about nine or 10 playing against him in under-10s and 11s. He was a bit of a rival because we were probably two of the better ones and then obviously played with him in under-12s and we got on really well, he was one of my best friends on that trip," he said.
"I could tell from then that he was going to be a pretty special player, he's got the speed, the skills and all that.
"It's pretty special to see someone you do a lot of training with and someone that has lived 10-15ks away from you and you've grown up with and be able to share that experience with him ... we've spoken about how cool it's worked out."
More broadly, Sanders also mentioned that being a part of one of the most promising talent crops that Tasmania had produced in recent memory was something he took a lot of pride in.
"It's so exciting to see. I think it gives really good confidence for the younger Tassie kids coming through that just because you're from Tassie doesn't mean you can't go top five or top 10 or get drafted," he said.
"I think in recent years it's been a bit of an excuse of 'oh, there's kids in Melbourne or South Australia that are going to go higher because they're from there', but especially Colbs this year has shown that it doesn't matter where you're from, you can still dominate and go really high in the draft.
"Hopefully we get five or six draftees this year from Tassie and give all the kids that are under-15s, 16s, 17s and 18s really good confidence that they can do that if they just put in the work."
As for which colours Sanders sees himself wearing next season: "I'd be happy to go anywhere."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.