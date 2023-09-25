The Examinersport
Ryley Sanders wins Coates Talent League, previews AFL draft

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
September 26 2023 - 4:00am
Launceston's Ryley Sanders has added a second Coates Talent League premiership to his name to cap off a dream 2023 season.

