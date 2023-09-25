The Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service are yet to officially join the state government's new communications network, but the technology has already had use in bushfires.
The TFS and SES will be the next two services to join the Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN) on September 26 after the rollout began in July.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Felix Ellis said despite this, members of those services had already used the new technology, notably during bushfires at Coles Bay and Friendly Beaches.
"Already our TFS and SES have used TasGRN as part of search and rescue activities, fuel reduction burns, and during the response to the fires that impacted Coles Bay, Friendly Beaches and surrounds last week," Mr Ellis said.
"TasGRN has been purpose-built for the needs of Tasmania, and brings TFS, SES, police, paramedics and Parks and Wildlife Service personnel on to a single, integrated radio network."
Built at a cost of $763 millionTasGRN replaces several legacy, unencrypted radio networks and places emergency services, Hydro Tasmania, Sustainable Timber Tasmania and TasNetworks communications on a single network.
The network also allows users to broadcast their GPS location or an SOS message, which the state government says will improve user safety.
