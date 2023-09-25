A Tasmanian councillor has claimed she is being bullied and intimidated by her fellow members in an attempt to censor her views of transgender ideology.
In a meeting on September 25, the Hobart City Council voted to refer councillor Louise Elliot to the Director of Local Government and the Anti-Discrimination Commission over social media posts about transgender issues.
Moving the motion, Cr Helen Burnet said a post by Cr Elliot that compared her mandatory gender diversity training to communist "re-education" was offensive and brought the council into disrepute.
The motion was initially to be heard in a closed session, but was changed to an open session at the last minute.
It passed, meaning Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds will now refer Cr Elliot's actions to the Office of Local Government and or the Anti-Discrimination Commission for further action.
Cr Elliot said the move was part of a prolonged campaign by the council's more progressive members to intimidate and bully her into silence.
On her social media accounts, she has been highly critical of transgender policies, including allowing trans women into spaces such as female change rooms or sports teams.
The council earlier this year voted to refer her to undergo gender inclusion training by advocacy group Working it Out.
Her commentary about that training prompted this week's motion against her.
She described the training by Working it Out as "re-education", and criticised information presented as fact in the session material, including a statement that "trans women are women".
In her post, she wrote: "My perspective as a non-believer in the religion of gender identity is that ... transwomen are men. They're just different men".
Since the motion was targeted at her, Cr Elliot was barred from participating in the debate and defending her own comments, she said.
Cr Ryan Posselt, who supported the motion, said although members had a right to free speech, her comments about Working it Out breached the threshold into disrespect.
"We were given training by a professional social organisation, and that training was then slandered on social media, disrespected and disparaged in a public way," he said.
"When you are representing a community organisation whose sole purpose is to protect vulnerable people, it's a different threshold ... and that threshold has been leapt over."
Cr Burnet said her motion was not motivated by a desire to shut down any viewpoint.
"Everybody has a right to have a say, but we must be cognisant of how we say it respectfully," she said.
Alderman Simon Behrakis was the only member to defend Cr Elliot.
He compared the motion hearing to a "star chamber" - a court in medieval and early modern England that became synonymous with arbitrary and unjust rulings.
He said the motion was redundant, since allegations of misconduct against a member could be referred to the Director of Local Government for action.
"This motion is attempting to proclaim an elected member guilty by declaration of the chamber in anticipation of a process that already exists." he said.
"This is just attempting to single out an elected member for trial by mob. It's offensive."
Rodney Croome, chief executive officer of gender rights advocacy group Equality Tasmania, said Cr Elliot's comments were attempting to take rights away from gender-diverse Tasmanians.
"As well as having the right to free speech, elected leaders have a responsibility not to abuse free speech by punching down against vulnerable members of the community."
Lynn Jarvis, chief executive officer of Working it Out, said Cr Elliot should have respectfully voiced her concerns with the training to WIO personnel or the council.
"Instead, she denigrated us on social media in a way that de-humanised trans and gender diverse people. We were contacted by a number of highly distressed community members as a result."
Cr Elliot has claimed Cr Burnet's motion was the latest in a bullying campaign against her designed to censor her views.
"Over the past seven months, I have been publicly ridiculed, name-called by multiple colleagues, shouted at [and] sent broad sweeping emails threatening legal action," Cr Elliot wrote on Twitter.
"I have beliefs and opinions that differ from some of my colleagues across a range of issues including gender ideology, the future of the Crowther statue, and the Voice.
The issue of local councillors' views on transgender issues clashing with views espoused by councils is not new.
In Burnie, councillor Trent Aitken was reprimanded last month by a local government code of conduct panel for comments on social media and elsewhere considered transphobic.
Cr Aitken said his right to free speech had been curtailed by the decision, but he chosen to delete the comments and his social media accounts.
A spokesperson for the Office of Local Government (OLG) said the councillor Code of Conduct framework was "the most suitable avenue to determine whether the conduct of a councillor is appropriate".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.