The first major incident of the Tasmanian bushfire season this year started September 19 and burnt an estimated 750 hectares of land in the Freycinet Peninsula.
The blaze prompted the Tasmanian Fire Service (TFS) to close the road to traffic, where queues of motorists were stuck as the road was the only access into the Coles Bay town and Freycinet Peninsula.
Motorists were reported to have slept in their cars overnight, while some were accommodated at the Swansea Community Hall.
Strong winds that at times reached over 100kph on the Tuesday spread the bushfire rapidly, prompting the TFS to issue a 'severe danger' warning to locals in the area.
Residents and tourists in the Friendly Beaches area were urged to leave immediately, although the Coles Bay township was not under immediate threat.
Overnight rain dampened the fire, allowing crews to undertake fire suppression in the morning of Wednesday, September 20, and Coles Bay Road was later reopened.
On Thursday September 21, TFS incident controller Scott Vinen warned the bushfire was still "uncontained."
He said approximately 750 hectares of private and national park land had been affected by the fire, while SES personnel were undertaking assessments to determine the extent of the damage.
Backburns across 1800 hectares of land commenced on Saturday, September 23, to limit the impact of the fire on community.
Mr Vinen said the remoteness of the Freycinet Peninsula made it difficult to get crews and equipment to the scene rapidly, and the controlled burn would help create a buffer zone that would protect nearby towns for "five to 10 years".
On Sunday September 24, an uncontained fire broke out on Coles Bay Road, however firefighters said there was no immediate threat to communities.
The fire was in a "difficult to access" location between the Tasman Highway and Friendly Beaches, with Swanwick, Coles Bay and Friendly Beaches asked to monitor conditions.
The Friendly Beaches campground was also closed until further notice.
Tasmania Fire Service incident controller Mark Klop said on Sunday, backburning operations were "progressing well, and firefighters had achieved about 60 per cent.
He urged Tasmanians to prepare for the upcoming fire season.
"Use the time now over the next month or two, to ensure they have their appropriate fight plans in place and ensure the burning they want to do or fuel reduction activities, to complete those over the next few weeks," Mr Klop said.
"Just be aware that fire permits may come in in that period as well."
