In the weeks leading up to the Voice referendum, a number of Trevallyn residents have had their front garden 'yes' vote signs defaced with black paint.
Peter Greiner, who has lived in Trevallyn for nearly two decades, is one resident who was shocked and upset to discover his 'yes' sign had been defaced with a 'no' sprayed over in black paint.
"It feels really miserable," Mr Greiner said.
He has now put another 'yes' sign over the spray painted 'no', but isn't confident that it will stay untampered.
His neighbours have also had the same issue and Mr Greiner said he was relieved that his home wasn't specifically targeted. Mr Greiner said he reported the incident to police.
People who vandalise things are disgruntled people regardless, Mr Greiner said.
He experienced something similar when a Greens poster in his front yard was defaced a few years ago.
"It again is a miserable feeling that people feel that they can't let people have their own opinion without them wrecking it," Mr Greiner said.
Mr Greiner said most 'no' voters wouldn't go around and vandalise objects, but it was the anger that's created by the discussion that makes some people think "alright, let's go and wreck something".
Douglas Ross Robbins, another Trevallyn resident, said he had spotted Mr Greiner's vandalised sign on Friday morning when he was in the area.
"It took me by surprise," he said.
"I was really quite shocked because I hadn't seen that in the period of this particular contest anywhere else.
"I hadn't heard it reported or read about it, so yes, I was shocked.
"It really makes me question the mentality of people who would do such a thing."
Mr Robbins, who also has a 'yes' sign at the front of his house, says he's supporting the Voice to Parliament because it was the right thing to do.
Through his work as aviation pilot and air traffic controller, Mr Robbins said he'd lived in and around Aboriginal communities.
"I've seen the deprivation that they suffer and continue to suffer," he said.
Solutions over the decades have not worked and in some cases, like the Stolen Generation, have been absolutely horrible, he said.
"That's why I'd like to see them come up with their solutions in an ordered way and put those suggestions and solutions to the government, for the government to determine," Mr Robbins said.
He said he hoped that others in the community would respond to the vandalised signs by vocalising their concerns.
Mr Greiner said he's voting 'yes' after encountering Aboriginal communities through his travels around Australia including in very remote areas.
"We were very much convinced that we haven't done the right thing with the First Nations people and they've just been left behind," he said.
Mr Greiner said he isn't feeling hopeful in the weeks leading up to the vote.
"There's so much nastiness going on," he said.
He said he also felt that there was an ongoing fear campaign, including claims that a Voice could lead to Aboriginal people claiming suburban backyards.
"They just don't do any checking themselves," Mr Greiner said.
"That worries me that they don't check something that is so obviously silly."
Another 'yes' sign in Newstead has also been vandalised.
Tasmania Police said if members of the public have information relating to vandalism or damage, they can contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au
