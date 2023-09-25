Accused shooter claims brother grabbed rifle during confrontation

An Underwood man who shot his brother told a Supreme Court jury that his rifle went off when his brother tried to grab the barrel.
Rowan Leigh Hume, 44, pleaded not guilty to committing an unlawful act intending to cause bodily harm to Aaron John Hume on February 15, 2020.
Answering questions from his defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins Rowan Hume said his relationship with Aaron was not in a good place when Aaron he arrived at his home.
He said he had argued and shouted at his estranged partner Ember Kindred earlier in the evening and that his then 15-year-old daughter Jasmine had also left his home to walk to Launceston.
Mr Hume said that when his brother told him to get the f--- outside he ran upstairs and grabbed a rifle.
He said he went outside and Aaron Hume said:"You won't shoot me."
"He reached and tried to grab [the rifle], I pulled back and it went off," he said.
"His hand hit the barrel."
Rowan Hume said he ran back upstairs in disbelief saying he did not think there had been a bullet in it.
"I couldn't believe there was a bullet in it let alone fire," he said.
The jury heard last week that Rowan Hume told police that Aaron Hume had brought the gun with him.
He later changed his story saying that he had loaded the rifle and then there was another version that it was already loaded.
In his evidence to the jury he said he had got in his vehicle and thrown the rifle away in the bush. It was never found.
He said that the rifle was loaded when he put it away some time before the night.
Cross examined by crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff Mr Hume said he was afraid rather than angry when his brother arrived.
"You went to the bedroom and grabbed a rifle?," Mr Sherriff asked.
"Yes," Mr Hume said.
"You loaded it with a bullet?," he asked.
"No," Mr Hume said.
Mr Sherriff suggested that Aaron Hume had never made contact with the rifle.
"Yes he did," Mr Hume said.
"Once you discharged the firearm you attempted to reload?," Mr Sherriff asked.
"No," he said.
"You fully intended to discharge a bullet into you brother?," Mr Sherriff asked.
"No," he said.
Mr Hume said it wasn't true that he was in such a hurry after the shooting that he did not see a spent cartridge case on the stairs.
Mr Sherriff suggested to Mr Hume that in his second police interview he did not mention that his brother grabbed the rifle.
"It all happened so quickly it was not till later did I see what happened, I was in disbelief," he said.
The jury will hear summing-up from Mr Sherriff, Ms Jenkins and Justice Robert Pearce before retiring to consider its verdict.
