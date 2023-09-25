The Examiner
Rowan Leigh Hume tells Supreme Court heb did not load rifle

Accused shooter claims brother grabbed rifle during confrontation
Accused shooter claims brother grabbed rifle during confrontation

An Underwood man who shot his brother told a Supreme Court jury that his rifle went off when his brother tried to grab the barrel.

