The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanian hockey, basketball, cycling, triathlon and athletics round-up

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 25 2023 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Malaysia, Qatar, France, Spain and the US are among the latest ports of call for Tasmania's high-performing athletes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.