Malaysia, Qatar, France, Spain and the US are among the latest ports of call for Tasmania's high-performing athletes.
Two Tasmanians have been named in Australia's under-21 men's hockey team to contest the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia next month.
Lachlan Rogers is among four new faces to the Burras team that completed a European tour in June and joins fellow Tasmanian Max Larkin in the 18-player team.
The tournament runs from October 27 to November 4 with the Burras in a group with Germany, South Africa and Great Britain.
The tournament is seen as key preparation for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup being held in early December.
Smithton teenager Nash Walker played his part as the Australian men's under-16 team scored a record-equalling third-consecutive FIBA Asian Championship title, defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final in Doha.
The next generation of Australian stars beat the Kiwis 79-76, as Walker amassed 14 points. The 195-centimetre guard averaged 11.8 points for the tournament.
Dash Daniels - brother of Boomer Dyson - finished with a team-high 17 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Australia previously won the title in 2018 and 2022 and become the second team after China to have won three consecutive titles.
Australia's performance also qualified the team for next year's FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Turkey.
Trevallyn's national mountain bike champion Sam Fox savoured a taste of the course he hopes to grace at next year's Olympic Games.
The 23-year-old contested the Olympic cross-country test event in Paris on Sunday, finishing in 33rd place with a time of 1:18.07, +3.51 behind the winner Victor Koretzky, of France.
"Super cool experience to test out an Olympic course!" Fox said on Instagram.
Launceston's Jake Birtwhistle finished in 44th place in the World Triathlon Grand Final in Pontevedra, Spain.
The 28-year-old was the fourth of five Aussies in the elite men's race which saw his Tokyo Olympic teammate Matt Hauser book his ticket to next year's Games in Paris.
The 25-year-old Queenslander secured his spot with an eighth-place finish after a two-lap 1500m swim around the Puente de los Tirantes, eight 5km laps of the 40-kilometre bike course and four-2.5km laps of the 10km run route.
Currently ranked 72 in the world, Birtwhistle is listed to contest the World Triathlon Cup in Tongyeong, South Korea, on October 21.
He failed to finish World Triathlon Championship Series races in Sunderland in July and Paris in August and came 14th in the mixed relay series in the French capital.
Stewart McSweyn said he was happy with the conclusion of his track season as he chases a berth at the Paris Olympics.
King Island's 28-year-old Tokyo Olympic finalist wrapped up his program earlier this month at the historic venue of Hayward Field in the American city of Eugene for the Prefontaine Classic.
"(It) never disappoints," McSweyn said of the meet after clocking 3.49 in the mile and 7.31 for the 3000m.
