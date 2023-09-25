Launceston will be "at the forefront" of addressing crimes against children after an 11-1 council vote.
After consultation with local victim-survivors of child sexual abuse, councillor Andrea Dawkins tabled a notice of motion at the September 21 council meeting proposing the organisation take an active role in the matter.
"We've been asked to show leadership and responsiveness to the revelations of widespread historic and contemporary childhood sexual abuse in Launceston," Cr Dawkins said.
"Adoption of these measures will put Launceston city council at the forefront of the local fight to end child sexual abuse and help us build the kind of community in which we can all be proud.
"We can't leave it to the state government ... local government must play its part."
Cr Dawkins said the motion contained "concrete, practical and implementable" measures that would not over-burden ratepayers.
She said the measures would allow the council to be proactive, as child sexual abuse was the underbelly of Tasmania and more cases could be revealed in the wake of the Commission of Inquiry.
These comprised commissioning a public art installation acknowledging victim-survivors in the City Heart project and working with the organisers of National Child Sexual Abuse Survivors Day to host relevant events.
The council will also include Child and Youth Safe Standards compliance criteria to grant applications and commissioned two reports.
These were a progress report on how the council has met its own child safety obligations, including abuse awareness training for councillors, and a feasibility study on adopting a leadership role based on other municipalities like Ballarat.
Council officers said all of these were feasible.
The proposal found broad support around the council table, with deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie saying the stories he had heard at the Ribbons of Reflection day at the start of the month were harrowing.
"Launceston city council taking a proactive role, endeavouring to lead the debate and conversation ... is the least we can do," Cr McKenzie said.
The only councillor to vote against the motion was Joe Pentridge, who said he had to consider the extra burden the measures would place on ratepayers.
Cr Pentridge said he abhorred crimes against children, but the council couldn't do everything and should leave the matter for specialised services.
"Children are very sacred to me," he said.
"Although I think it's a great idea, I think there are too many organisations that this should children and their wellbeing definitely fits into the specialised category.
"We've got all people out there doing the best they can to look after their children, I just don't see that it's a council role other than funding it or helping put money into it."
