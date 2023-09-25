The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Chess Club junior members win state titles in Hobart

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 26 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junior state chess champions Himash Keerthiratne and Travis Liddell. Picture supplied
Junior state chess champions Himash Keerthiratne and Travis Liddell. Picture supplied

Two young Launceston chess victors took home the junior state chess titles in Hobart last weekend, after competing against some of the state's best junior players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.