Two young Launceston chess victors took home the junior state chess titles in Hobart last weekend, after competing against some of the state's best junior players.
Travis Liddell and Himash Keerthiratne won the under 10 and under 14 titles respectively, representing the Launceston Chess Club.
Liddell's mum, Lauren Liddell, said she was very proud of the boys' achievements.
"It was nerve-wracking; I don't play chess so I never know who's winning or losing till the end, but it was a great experience," Ms LIddell said.
Travis was first introduced to chess by his dad and uncle in South Africa.
"When we told him we were moving from South Africa to Australia he wasn't very excited, so we promised we'd find him a chess club."
Since arriving in Tasmania a year ago, Travis joined the Launceston Chess Club, which Ms Liddell said had been a very supportive community.
"We're trying to encourage more children to join because lots of people don't know about it, but there's a lot of support," Ms Liddell said.
"Travis and Himash were also at the Junction Arts Festival doing a little demonstration on Friday evening with an interactive chessboard."
Launceston Chess Club coach and Tasmanian chess champion, Carl Gorka, said chess seemed to be rising in popularity in Tasmania.
"I'm going to different schools in the area and we're finding loads of players around who don't go to chess clubs, but a lot of them are playing online or playing at home with family," Mr Gorka said.
"There seems to be a lot of players and hopefully we can give them an outlet to play some events."
He said anyone should be given the opportunity to play chess.
"I think part of the reason why a lot of kids don't play chess is because schools are packed with a load of stuff anyway, and there might not be anyone promoting chess," he said.
"It might just be generational and that's fine, I just think everyone should be given the opportunity."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.