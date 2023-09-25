The state government has unveiled $8.1 million in support for Metro to help it recruit and retain more drivers and restore services to routes it cancelled earlier this year.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said he wanted Metro's full services restored as soon as possible and has pledged $2 million to fund an immediate pay rise for Metro drivers, on top of drivers' existing enterprise bargain.
"This is subject to Metro reaching agreement with its bus operators that is reasonable and affordable," Mr Ferguson said.
Metro temporarily suspended 177 weekday services, primarily in southern Tasmania, in August after months of regular route cancellations showed the company lacked the staff resources to provide them.
A review of the route cancellations was expected after six months, but Mr Ferguson has suggested that might happen sooner than planned.
"I have also directed the Department of State Growth to bring forward its planned greater Hobart network review," Mr Ferguson said.
He said another $2.1 million of funding would be used to provide driver security screens in buses and $2 million would help fund deployment of transit officers statewide.
The bus union has previously complained that groups of young troublemakers have been assaulting passengers and drivers, adding to workplace stress and contributing to driver churn and stifling recruitment efforts.
Mr Ferguson said the new funding would accelerate plans to deploy transit officers on buses, following a trial of transit officers earlier this year.
"Phase two of our transit officer deployment will now be accelerated, which will see individual officers authorised ... to have new, tougher powers, including issuing infringement notices and removing disorderly passengers," he said.
"The deployment of body-worn cameras acts as a deterrent and provides crucial evidence when passengers do the wrong thing."
Metro will be able to use this evidence to ban troublemakers who flout rules.
Rail, Tram & Bus Union state secretary Ric Bean welcomed the announcement of the funding package.
"It's a huge, positive step towards what we have been talking about," he said.
"This is a significant breakthrough and will it help driver churn? For sure. It will go a long way towards arresting the departure of drivers, and encourage others to work there as well."
While the pay issues were important, he said driver safety had been one of the main contentious issues in negotiations with Metro in recent times.
Mr Bean has previously spoken of cases in which drivers were intimidated, abused, spat on and assaulted by troublemakers.
"Having screens, transit officers - it goes some way to solving each of the particular issues in Metro," he said.
Mr Bean said the next step would be to sit down at the negotiating table to detail how exactly the funding will be allocated within Metro, he said.
"We are keen to progress discussions as soon as possible and get the wage increase as soon as possible," he said.
The government's package also included $2 million to fund a new IT system for Metro to introduce more flexible rosters.
