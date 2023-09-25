The Examinersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Mia King and UTAS Stadium praised following AFLW fixture.

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 25 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mia King and UTAS Stadium were both given hearty endorsements in the wake of North Melbourne's latest AFLW fixture in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.