Mia King and UTAS Stadium were both given hearty endorsements in the wake of North Melbourne's latest AFLW fixture in Launceston.
Brisbane Lions may have edged Sunday's contest by two points to inflict the Kangaroos' first loss in their adopted state but there were several rays of sunshine for the hosts on a balmy spring afternoon.
Making her 41st senior appearance since joining the club at pick 49 in the 2019 AFLW draft, King was heavily involved through the middle of her home-town ground.
Well supported by players from her junior club East Launceston, the 22-year-old was the fourth-highest disposal-getter for the Kangaroos with 11 kicks and eight handballs, while her 11 clearances - including a game-high three from the centre square - were pivotal to her side's first-half midfield domination.
The performance earned high praise from North coach Darren Crocker.
"Mia has had an excellent start to the season," he said.
"It's really interesting with the nature of AFLW that we're four rounds in and we're nearly halfway through the home-and-away season but her first four weeks have been really strong. I'm really proud of the way Mia's going about her football. She brings a really strong aspect to the midfield with her attack on the ball and her pressure.
"She's a really important cog in our midfield playing alongside Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell (and) Jenna Bruton. She's a really important part of that quartet at this stage."
Both coaches also heaped praise on UTAS Stadium as the venue wrapped up its footy commitments for 2023 and began preparing for the cricket season.
Crocker said the Roos love hopping down to the ground having previously defeated Western Bulldogs (by 31 points), Greater Western Sydney (18 points), Carlton (22 points) and Geelong (12 points) between 2019 and 2022.
"I know we've got a great record down here," he said. "We enjoy coming down to Tasmania and playing some of our home games here so it is disappointing from that perspective but, for us, any loss hurts."
His opposite number Craig Starcevich said the Lions enjoyed their maiden visit to the ground and were open to returning more often.
"First time for our team here and it's a wonderful venue," Starcevich said. "Good deck, it's big, well protected, it's a great place to play footy.
"We'd love to come here more often depending on what North Melbourne's arrangement is. No complaints about the venue, it suits our style of footy."
The official attendance for Sunday's match was 1093, up on the 540 that watched last year's AFLW fixture against Geelong.
Last summer's two Big Bash League matches at the ground drew attendances of 5342 and 4822 for the Hurricanes' games against the Scorchers and Heat respectively.
The A-League fixture between Western United and Wellington Phoenix in February had a crowd of 2690 while Hawthorn's four AFL matches averaged 10,685 with a highest turnout of 12,480 for the Melbourne derby against Western Bulldogs in August.
