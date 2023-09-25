A development application for a Prospect property sailed through the council approval process, with councillors urging future owners to be good neighbours.
The proposal was to split the lot at 38A Prospect Street - already subdivided in 2019 - into two lots measuring 540 square metres and 668 square metres.
This also includes provisions for a right of way easement to ensure access to the two proposed lots on 38A Prospect Street, and 40 Prospect Street.
Nine submissions were made against the application, with concerns ranging from the felling of trees impacting wildlife to a lack of capacity in electrical and sewer infrastructure.
Council officers said many of the concerns, were not relevant at present, as the application was for a land subdivision and not construction but they would be considered upon lodgement of such an application.
Other matters like the sewer and electrical infrastructure were not in the council's remit, according to the officers.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said there were very few issues reliant on performance criteria in the application, apart from the necessary easement for access and services.
"At this stage, all we're doing is actually approving a subdivision of a lot," Cr McKenzie said.
"We're not really building the house. That will come next, I presume.
"I don't think there are too many discretions in there that we need to be concerned about."
Councillor Susie Cai also spoke on favour of the subdivision, urging the future land owners to be considerate and work with their neighbours to ensure mutually-favourable outcomes.
"Please have some compassion and consideration that your future life just might impact the surrounding neighbours," Cr Cai said.
"Please do the right thing and go and talk to your neighbours.
"That might just save you a lot of time, stress, money and avoiding appeals."
All councillors present at the September 21 meeting approved the subdivision.
