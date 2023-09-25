The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Prospect development application gets go ahead, councillors urge 'compassion'

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated September 25 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A development application for a Prospect property sailed through the council approval process, with councillors urging future owners to be good neighbours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.