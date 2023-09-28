No matter what happens at the MCG on Saturday afternoon, a Tasmanian will be lifting the AFL premiership cup with a medal around their neck.
For Brisbane, Queenstown-born coach Chris Fagan has finally got his side to the final weekend after years of falling just short, while the Magpies will have a spine strongly supported by Tasmanian duo Jeremy Howe and Brodie Mihocek.
While Tasmanians being involved in the decider is hardly a new concept, the same can't be said for the year as a whole.
After years of spruiking, the state's long-awaited involvement in the AFL was granted in early May as president Gillon McLachlan uttered "see you in Tassie tomorrow" before doing exactly that to officially announce the 19th licence for a team based in Hobart.
If only it were that simple.
The licence was hardly a giveaway with the major condition of league entry being a brand-new stadium complete with a roof.
Fortunately all of Tasmania agreed 100 per cent with the idea and work began immediately without complications.
Yeah, right, like you'd ever believe that.
In fact, the massive optimism that came from being granted a team in the major sport of the island very quickly turned to financially-based skepticism.
Conversation raged in pubs, at footy grounds and the well-reasoned platform formerly known as Twitter.
Many argue that two AFL-standard stadiums is plenty for a state with a population of around 600,000 people, that the money was better spent on other infrastructure - such as a clubhouse for Launceston's main tennis centre or a rectangular stadium for soccer - and others believe the money would be better spent on improving other areas such as health, education and housing.
And then there was James Sicily's insightful take on whether Tasmania was enough like Melbourne.
However, it appears just as many are supportive of the idea, citing that the investment would be paid back in the long-term and that with the money provided by the AFL and federal government, local football clubs would also be helped with a not-insignificant investment.
Not even The Simpsons' Springfield Gorge can compete with the level of separation between either side.
Tasmanian Labor stated their opposition alongside the Greens but Premier Jeremy Rockliff has had the proverbial blinkers on and has continued to announce updates as though rapturous applause would ensue with every development.
Enough politics, because the future is looking bright on the field.
North-West talent Lachie Cowan had a bright start to his rookie season with Carlton, while the likes of Adelaide's Chayce Jones and Richmond's Rhyan Mansell enjoyed positive seasons.
But the real excitement comes from those yet to enter the AFL.
The Tasmania Devils' boys became minor premiers for the first time in the Coates Talent League and are likely to produce a slew of draft picks.
Most notable are the Launceston trio of Colby McKercher, James Leake and Arie Schoemaker who are all touted to be future AFL players.
Alongside them is North Launceston product and Talent League premiership player Ryley Sanders who, like McKercher, is tipped to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming national draft.
The Sandringham Dragon topped off a stellar year to be named second-best in his side's grand final win against Eastern Ranges.
The accolade adds to his Allies achievements where he combined with McKercher, Leake, Tom Beaumont and Schoemaker to win the composite side's first-ever national championships.
Sanders' consistently dominant performances won him the Larke Medal for the competition's best player.
If this year is to go by, when the time comes the Devils should be throwing everything at these boys so that they line up in the green, yellow and red for the first match in 2028.
Perhaps recency bias is kicking in, but with the men's season coming to a close and the women flying through theirs, football at the national level might never have had such a Tasmanian flavour.
