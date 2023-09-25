JANE Lewis is absolutely correct in saying there are 'many, many advisory bodies to the government' (The Examiner, September 7). A Yes vote in the upcoming Voice referendum would simply add one more to what is already quite an extensive advisory group list across various industry, social, legal and environmental issues. Consider the vital importance of the advice to the federal government by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, or ATAGI, during the pandemic for example. The knowledge of experts on this advisory body was rightly considered crucial in federal and state government responses to COVID-19. Few Australians would consider the advice regularly provided to the government by the Foreign Investments Review Board; the Productivity Commission; the Law Reform Commission; and the Climate Change Authority, as being a threat to democracy or our way of life either. These examples are just a handful of advisory bodies that regularly provide advice to the government of the day. And advice is all they provide. A Yes vote in the Voice referendum would add one more to that extensive list of advisory bodies. And surely it's time Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people - who've lived here for around 65,000 years after all - were properly recognised in the Constitution, and able to provide advice to the Parliament on policies and projects that impact their lives. A Yes vote offers a unique and long overdue opportunity to truly unite and strengthen this country. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to ensure the referendum result on 14 October is a resounding Yes. Let's do it.

