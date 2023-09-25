JANE Lewis is absolutely correct in saying there are 'many, many advisory bodies to the government' (The Examiner, September 7). A Yes vote in the upcoming Voice referendum would simply add one more to what is already quite an extensive advisory group list across various industry, social, legal and environmental issues. Consider the vital importance of the advice to the federal government by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, or ATAGI, during the pandemic for example. The knowledge of experts on this advisory body was rightly considered crucial in federal and state government responses to COVID-19. Few Australians would consider the advice regularly provided to the government by the Foreign Investments Review Board; the Productivity Commission; the Law Reform Commission; and the Climate Change Authority, as being a threat to democracy or our way of life either. These examples are just a handful of advisory bodies that regularly provide advice to the government of the day. And advice is all they provide. A Yes vote in the Voice referendum would add one more to that extensive list of advisory bodies. And surely it's time Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people - who've lived here for around 65,000 years after all - were properly recognised in the Constitution, and able to provide advice to the Parliament on policies and projects that impact their lives. A Yes vote offers a unique and long overdue opportunity to truly unite and strengthen this country. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to ensure the referendum result on 14 October is a resounding Yes. Let's do it.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
FAY Gervasoni (The Examiner, September 25) correctly points out that the referendum is for cementing a Voice in the constitution and that governments can legislate or remove an advisory body at any time.
The problem people have with the proposal is that the government has been very secretive with the exact details of the Voice. Rather than legislating a Voice, which they could have done more than a year ago, and shown how well it could work *and only then* proposing a referendum to cement it into the constitution the government are asking for a blank signed cheque which they promise to fill out responsibly later on.
People trust the government to a degree, but what the Labor Party are proposing crosses the line and this causes sufficient anxiety in the voting public to kill the referendum, and that is exactly what we are seeing unfold in the polls today.
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows
ON THE beautiful Freycinet Peninsula, an escaped fire burns through 785 ha of coastal environment. In response, we purposely burned 2,000 hectares more. Land brimming with spring growth and balanced vitality. In three years time this burnt system of coastal vegetation, trying for rapid recovery, will be an imbalanced land of increased flammability ready for a fuel reduction burn again.
How far can that 'burn before it burns' cycle go on before reverting the world to scorched bare earth in the guise of protecting us?
Can we, will we, learn to think more wisely about the life of the land we live on and how we choose to use it or lose it?
Helen Tait, West Launceston
SO the Yes Campaign is about to spend $100 million on its campaign. Imagine how much food and shelter that money would buy the homeless. How can they justify wasting such an enormous amount of taxpayers' money? Please Vote NO.
Paul Richardson, Trevallyn
WHILE we are considering the removal of the statue of William Crowther for his macabre action with William Lanne's head, let's also think about renaming the bridge in Launceston named after John Batman who was notorious for his hunting parties, killing as many of the Aboriginal people as he could when martial law was declared against the local tribes and a bounty was introduced.
In 1830 the government was paying the equivalent of $20 a head for Aboriginal adults and $10 for children.
This was very profitable for Batman, the bounty paid for these killings made him a rich man. He did not suffer in his lifetime for his bigotry and murderous activity, but now it's high time for the name of the bridge to be changed.
Beris Hansberry, Goulds Country
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.