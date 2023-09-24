Cyclists in tweed flocked Launceston streets in style as the Junction Arts Festival wound down.
The five-day cultural bonanza thundered to a party with Klub Fruity and Up Late through Saturday night, which turned into a mellower affair on Sunday.
The Tweed Ride was only part of the action as the Festival Hub at Prince's Square filled the space with top-notch live music.
Little Pines, Claire Anne Taylor and The Songbird Exchange all graced the main stage where relaxing and dancing were both encouraged.
Earlier, the raw power of spoken word with Breakfast Bards greeted the morning. The creators of the Literary Lounge brought together Tasmania's finest wordsmiths in a presentation sharing encounters, invitations, celebrations and reflections.
Junction's chair Rebecca Birrell said the festival had been fantastic.
"The move to the [Spring] equinox has been so successful as a decision," Birrell said.
"The weather was fantastic. We've had the biggest numbers that we've ever had through the gate."
She said 90 per cent of tickets were sold before any door sales, "so we're absolutely thrilled".
It was also the first year to start on Wednesday night with a party opening at Prince's Square, which Birrell said was "wonderful".
The community performance Resurgence on Thursday night was a highlight Birrell said.
She said it was a powerful and beautiful performance that made the Festival hub shine.
"It was just a really good vibe in the park the whole five days," she said.
"We're thrilled with the success of this year's festival, it's been fantastic."
