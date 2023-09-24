An empty Trevallyn hall was transformed into a tropical paradise this weekend for the annual Launceston Orchid Society Show.
Orchid enthusiasts and beginner gardeners alike found hundreds of orchids of every shape, size, and colour, from the rare to the truly unusual.
Alongside the colourful displays, the show also featured potting demonstrations, a wide variety of vendors and exhibitors, and numerous opportunities for green thumbs to learn more.
Launceston Orchid Society president Priscilla Greve hailed the show a success, saying plenty came along to view the rare and unusual plants.
"It was one of our biggest and busiest shows yet," Ms Greve said.
"It was one of the most successful shows we've had in years, and we're really happy with how it turned out in terms of people through the door, raffles, the sales, and the displays.
"I can be very proud of what the members have done to stage this event."
Ms Greve said that while orchids can be difficult to grow, people who know the basics of cultivating them can succeed with the plants.
"I think orchids are so popular with people because they are quite different from other flowers," she said.
"And when they flower, it's very rewarding because some of them need special conditions and have special requirements to grow and grow well."
Many budding horticulturalists took home prizes for their hard work, including Gravelly Beach resident Andrew Frances, who was declared the show champion for his show-stopping Paphiopedilum.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.