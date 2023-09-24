The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

2023 Launceston Orchid Society Show hailed a success

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
September 24 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An empty Trevallyn hall was transformed into a tropical paradise this weekend for the annual Launceston Orchid Society Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.