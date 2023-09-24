They may have been bred for sprinting, but these athletic hounds are more comfortable curled up on the couch - except when it's time for walkies.
Greyhounds, whippets, lurchers, sighthounds, and their owners left their comfy beds to converge at Riverbend Park on Sunday, September 24, for the RSPCA's Paws for Peace walk.
The event, which is part of the Tamar Valley Peace Festival, invited greyhound owners and their pooches to go on a leashed walk to raise awareness of the breed and support the uptake in adoptions.
The walk was just one of hundreds happening across the globe on the same day.
Greyhound owner and advocate Jennifer Firth said the walk was a great way to promote the breed, who had traditionally been viewed only as racing dogs.
"They're couch potatoes - not as hyperactive as you might think," she said.
"I tell all my friends to get a greyhound because they're just so placid.
"They're so great with children and so great with other dogs. They're just great companion dogs."
Greyhound lover Lorraine Trenouth said she never planned to adopt a larger breed, such as a greyhound, but after meeting Miss Vivian, she fell in love.
"We had always had Italian Greyhounds, which are quite a bit smaller," Ms Trenouth said.
"But after our Italian Greyhound died, we saw her advertised and went to just have a look.
"When we got there, she came right up to us with a ball and just popped it down in front of me, and I thought, 'She's the one for me'."
Tamar Valley Peace Festival chair Donna Bain said the walk was a great opportunity to advocate for the safety of all pets.
"Pets are so important in people's lives. They're one of the ways people get peace and contentment," Ms Bain said.
"So keeping them safe and well is really important.
"And I think the rehabilitation of greyhounds from racing into pets is just a lovely story. It is great to see them enjoying life in retirement and spending time with family."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.