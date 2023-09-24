An uncontained fire has broken out on Coles Bay Road, however firefighters say there is no immediate threat to communities.
The fire is in a "difficult to access" location between the Tasman Highway and Friendly Beaches, with Swanwick, Coles Bay and Friendly Beaches asked to monitor conditions.
The Friendly Beaches campgrounds will also be closed until further notice.
Backburning operations to contain fires across more than 1900 hectares at Coles Bay were progressing well according to Tasmania Fire Service incident controller Mark Klop.
Mr Klop said on Sunday, September 24 the operations that began Saturday were set to continue into Monday, with "days of mopping up" expected after that.
"Yesterday, [firefighters] achieved about 60 per cent, which is what we aimed for," he said.
"They will continue those operations today and into tomorrow, which should see all of that burning completed.
"There will be days of mopping up and consolidating those boundaries as the weather permits."
Mr Klop said this was likely to generate a substantial amount of smoke, and urged motorists to obey any traffic control measures on Coles Bay Road.
The TFS incident controller urged Tasmanians to do what they can to prepare for the upcoming fire season.
"Being such a dry period leading into summer, we're asking people to be really vigilant," Mr Klop said.
"Use the time now over the next month or two, to ensure they have their appropriate fight plans in place and ensure the burning they want to do or fuel reduction activities, to complete those over the next few weeks.
"Just be aware that fire permits may come in in that period as well."
