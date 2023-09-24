Applications are now open for a grant program designed to secure Tasmania's future as a leading destination for climate-conscious travel.
The Tourism Emissions Reduction Grant Program is part of a $1.5 million package focused on supporting emissions reduction activities in the tourism and hospitality industry.
Up to $900,000 is available under the program, which will provide one-off grants to eligible tourism and hospitality businesses that have previously completed an emissions/carbon audit report.
Premier and Tourism Minister Jeremy Rockliff said tourism and hospitality was one of Tasmania's most valuable sectors and a key industry to combat emissions.
"One-off grants up to $50,000 for small and $100,000 for medium to large tourism and hospitality businesses are available for those who have previously completed an emissions/carbon audit," Mr Rockliff said.
"The funding will support projects that reduce emissions within a business and cover one or more of the areas of transport, waste reduction, carbon accounting training, or new low-emissions technology or equipment.
"This grants program is an important next step to support businesses to act on the carbon audits our government helped them to undertake."
Mr Rockliff said the latest program would support Tasmanian tourism and hospitality operators, their supply chains, and local destinations to reduce emissions and participate in the circular economy.
"Whether the successful projects include lower emissions vehicles, reduction of waste to landfill, carbon monitoring systems or induction cooktops, we're providing tourism and hospitality businesses the opportunity to make a real difference," he said.
"As part of this package, we have also provided support, through the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania, for those who are earlier in their journey to reducing emissions."
The Tourism Industry Council Tasmania is helping operators undertake emissions audits and carbon accounting, as well as helping them to understand their emissions profile and then develop plans to reduce their footprint.
"Our government is delivering on its long-term plan to grow our visitor economy and create jobs while protecting our environment and reducing our emissions," Mr Rockliff said.
For more information or to apply for the Tourism Emissions Reduction Grant Program, visit www.business.tas.gov.au/funding.
